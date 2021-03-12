Dulce Vida Launches New Tequila & Soda Ready-to-Drink Cans

Austin, TX — Texas-based tequila brand Dulce Vida announces the release of Tequila & Soda, a ready-to-drink beverage infused with the vibrant spirit of Dulce Vida. Low-cal and low-carb, Tequila & Soda joins Dulce Vida’s existing range of 100% blue agave tequilas, and is available in three delicious flavors: Lime, Grapefruit, and Pineapple. Each crafted with uncompromising quality, the hand-selected ingredients are curated for optimal enjoyment, perfect for those looking to discover the sweet life of Dulce Vida.

Versatile and convenient for today’s socially-distanced gatherings and tomorrow’s anticipated celebrations, Tequila & Soda offers a refreshing and satisfying cocktail solution without the added sugar or the hassle.

At 7% ALC/VOL, Tequila & Soda contains 65 calories and less than 2 carbs, and is made using a blend of real tequila, real fruit juices and real soda.

“Tequila & Soda is a simple summer drink. The fruit combined with our award-winning Dulce Vida tequila is perfectly-delicious without all the calories,” says Eric Dopkins, Founder & CEO of Milestone Brands. “For those that love tequila…and are watching carbs, this is for you!”

Tequila & Soda is available in 4-packs for each of the 3 flavors with a suggested retail price of $12.99.

Tequila & Soda Lime provides a fresh, natural lime aroma and a refreshingly-crisp and bright citrus taste.

Tequila & Soda Grapefruit has flavors of bright, ripe grapefruit, and is clean and refreshing to taste. This flavor beautifully embodies the sensation of biting into a juicy grapefruit wedge.

Tequila & Soda Pineapple transports its consumers to a warm, tropical coast. The flavor bursts open with a perfectly balanced sweet to tart ratio, leaving the customer wanting more with each sip.

Officially launched on March 22, 2021, Tequila & Soda is in the process of rolling out nationwide and will be broadly available just in time for summer.

About Milestone Brands LLC

Milestone Brands LLC, premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas, was founded in February 2016 by two local entrepreneurs and veterans of the beverage and spirits industry, Eric Dopkins, former CEO of Deep Eddy Vodka and Chad Auler, creator of Savvy Vodka and co-founder of Deep Eddy Vodka. The portfolio includes Dulce Vida Organic Tequila, Naranja Orange Liqueur, American Born Whiskey, and Campo Bravo Tequila. Milestone Brands LLC is a national spirits supplier and acquirer, innovator, and marketer of alcohol beverage brands.

