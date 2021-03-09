Firefly Distillery Introduces Bend & Steal American Whiskey

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Firefly Distillery, South Carolina’s oldest working distillery, has announced the release of a new artisanal spirit, Bend & Steal American Whiskey. A tribute to the art of distilling, aging and perfecting whiskey, this new product is exclusively available at Firefly Distillery’s new Park Circle location at 4201 Spruill Avenue in North Charleston.

As the first American whiskey brand to enlist this technique at scale, Bend & Steal gets its name from the process of “stealing” bits from the best barrels in the country and “bending” them with Firefly barrels to create a perfectly-balanced whiskey. Handcrafted down to the metallic label and made for sipping on the rocks or mixed in a favorite cocktail recipe, Bend & Steal is the latest addition to Firefly’s growing list of bourbons and whiskeys.

The Distillery recently released a limited edition Single Barrel Bourbon which sold out in just three hours. This new whiskey will be available ongoing in addition to its 25+ spirits line of vodkas, moonshines and distillery specialties including Distillery Expressions Bourbon, Whiskey Jam Whiskey and Sweet Tea Whiskey. The Bend & Steal American Whiskey features a soft nose with hints of burnt oak, butter and wheat with a lingering fig finish to round out the palate.

“We have been blending whiskies over the past decade, and this Bend & Steal is the best we’ve made,” says Head Distiller and General Manager Jay Macmurphy. “It’s reminiscent of a complex red wine while being very well-rounded, so I am very proud of this bottle.”

Available for purchase at the Spruill Avenue distillery, the new Bend & Steal American Whiskey will be added into the tasting experience as part of the distillery tour. Monday through Saturday from 12 to 6pm, tours and tastings offer unique insight into the history of Firefly, the moonshine and spirits industry and the distilling process.

