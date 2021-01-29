Freshie Debuts Organic Sparkling Tequila Seltzer

Launched in Chicago and select Illinois markets in December 2020, Northbrook-based Freshie sparkling tequila seltzer (4.7% ABV) combines great taste with all organic ingredients.

“It was Paige’s and my vision to create a fun, more mindful canned adult beverage geared to those leading active and adventuresome lifestyles,” says Ryne Iseminger, Co-Founder and VP Marketing for Freshie. “And, when we found a family-run distillery in Jalisco, all-organic, self-sustainable, and zero waste, we knew it was time to share Freshie with the world! Our ingredients are all organic, non-GMO, 100% natural. Freshie is truly refreshing with less sugar than a traditional margarita and a lighter feeling than most beers.”

Freshie features citrus notes from the organic silver tequila combined with sparkling water, organic lime and organic agave nectar. This ready-to-drink beverage is just 99 calories and naturally sweetened for a light and refreshing taste that is not too filling.

The non-GMO agave Freshie uses for its organic silver tequila takes seven years to mature before it’s sustainably farmed in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico and distilled using solar energy. The tequila-based seltzer is naturally gluten-free with no synthetic or artificial ingredients. Available in 4-packs of 12-oz. cans, Freshie’s suggested retail is $11.99.

“Ryne and I are so excited to bring this product to market. We are so happy with the response so far and can’t wait to offer Freshie to everybody,” says Paige Iseminger, Co-Founder and VP Marketing for Freshie.

INSPIRATION

Freshie was crafted on a family vacation in Mexico in 2017. Co-founders and husband-and-wife duo Paige and Ryne Iseminger, along with Paige’s father and Co-Founder and President Timm Martin, wanted a light and refreshing option beyond sugary margaritas and filling beers. The couple, who are also the founders of Festy Besty, the music festival-inspired fashion brand, leads an active lifestyle and discovered the combination of better-for-you ingredients in Freshie made for their ideal, more mindful alcoholic beverage.

They started by making Freshie’s for their friends and family at parties, BBQ’s and even weddings. After squeezing thousands of limes and constantly having sticking hands, they finally decided to can what is now Freshie.

PACKAGING & DESIGN

Freshie’s lively designed 12-oz. can features bright and vibrant colors reminiscent of Mexico while communicating the genuine, authentic and premium beverage inside. Targeted toward consumers with active, adventurous lifestyles, Freshie’s can design highlights key details of the ready-to-drink beverage: certified organic ingredients, non-GMO, just 99 calories, gluten-free and sustainably farmed and distilled. The color scheme is inspired by the vibrant flag banners that line the streets of downtown Sayulita—a favorite Mexican destination of the Isemingers, whose engagement photos in the sleepy surf town were snapped under those very banners.

The packaging also features augmented reality (AR) from BundlAR, a local Chicago start-up. Once the consumer scans the QR code on the Freshie packaging, it prompts them to download the BundlAR app, which launches a special, Freshie experience.

FLAVORS

Freshie currently offers its sparkling tequila seltzer in lime, with plans to introduce additional specialty crafted flavors in the future.

AT-A-GLANCE

Freshie organic sparkling tequila seltzer in Lime

4.7% ABV

99 calories

Ingredients: organic silver tequila, organic lime, organic agave nectar, sparkling water

Organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, sustainably farmed and distilled

Freshie uses 100% Blue Weber agave

Packaging and pricing: 4-packs of 12-oz. cans; $11.99 SRP

Available in Illinois at grocery and liquor stores; full list of stores available upon request

Tagline: “Freshie is not just a drink… it’s a lifestyle!”

Headquarters: Freshie Tequila, 636 Anthony Trail, Northbrook, IL 60062

For More Information:

https://www.getfreshie.com/