Hendrick’s Gin Launches Lunar, A New Expression for the New Year

Hendrick’s Gin is proud to unveil Hendrick’s Lunar, the second limited edition release from Master Distiller Ms. Lesley Gracie’s Cabinet of Curiosities. Instilled with botanicals that flourish below the light of the moon, Hendrick’s Lunar Gin will be released in the States on January 28, when the first full moon of the new year occurs. To honor the momentous occasion, Hendrick’s is inviting cocktail connoisseurs and star gazers alike to enjoy what is “quite likely the world’s first Lunar gin” as part of a moonbathing ritual to embrace the New Year and leave behind the old.

According to Vance Henderson, Hendrick’s Ambassador to the United States, “Hendrick’s Lunar offers a delicate balance of gentle spice and subtle floral notes with a soft citrus finish.” Henderson recommends it as “the perfect gin to savor casually at home or during starry nights with friends.”

“An activity practiced by esteemed members of Hendrick’s Gin Palace in Girvan, Scotland, moonbathing is the polar, or rather the lunar, opposite of sunbathing,” explains Henderson. “Yet instead of baking under the harsh light of the sun with barely any clothes on, one can dress stylishly below the moonlight, which supports celestial contemplation and many claim provides the ideal ambiance for rejuvenation and a renewal of the mind and body.”

For newbies to moonbathing (and let’s face it, who isn’t?), Hendrick’s is providing a how-to video, along with a full moon video stream as part of its Streaming Service for those who prefer to moonbathe inside the comfort of their home. Additionally, the gin maker is offering a full moonbathing kit, which includes moon goggles, a lunar blanket and moonscreen lotion (rated MPF 28). The kit is available for purchase on Hendrick’s Tiny Shop to enjoy moonbathing on any night of the year.

“The first full moon of the year brings new beginnings,” Henderson continued. “”and by using typical twilight hours using them for restorative moonbaths accompanied by a Lunar cocktail, we can potentially soothe the demeanor of the world, or at least a tiny proportion identified as the ‘nocturnal curious’.”

Not surprisingly, another advocate for the powers of moonlight is Hendrick’s Master Distiller, Ms. Lesley Gracie, who firmly believes that the botanicals she cultivates in her two distillery hothouses take on entirely different sensory characteristics under the influence of moonlight. It was one particular evening, tending to her hothouses in the still of night, when she was inspired to bottle the cosmic sensation of being at peace with nature under the moon and stars – thus creating this unconventional gin.

Launching in January 2021 throughout the U.S., the new Lunar bottle retains the distinctive Hendrick’s shape, evocative of Victorian apothecary jars. The label coloring is a sophisticated, deep blue reflective of the night sky and includes curious celestial imagery that conjures a feeling of imbibing under a moonlit sky.

Hendrick’s Lunar was first released in the UK in January 2019 and will now be offered in most high-end spirits retailers within the U.S. for a limited time only. It is also available online through select e-commerce partners for delivery on-demand to states where legal. Lunar is bottled at 43.4% ABV with a $39.99 SRP.

For further information and a list of Lunar inspired cocktails fit for imbibing under the stars go to hendricksgin.com/US and follow on social media at @hendricksginus #hendrickslunar

HENDRICK’S GIN 44% ALC/VOL. (c)2021 BOTTLED AND IMPORTED BY WILLIAM GRANT & SONS. NEW YORK, NY. DRINK THE UNUSUAL RESPONSIBLY.

ABOUT HENDRICK’S GIN

Hendrick’s is a deliciously super premium gin, made with a number of unusual twists. To deliver a most curious and delightfully unique flavor, Hendrick’s combines a distinct blend of 11 botanicals, as well as the signature infusions of cucumber and rose petals, producing a wonderfully refreshing gin with a delightfully unique aroma. Hand crafted in Scotland in miniscule batches by William Grant & Sons, Hendrick’s is the only gin that uses a marriage of spirits from both a Carter-Head and Copper Pot Still, a combination that produces a divinely smooth gin that has both the required character and balance of subtle flavors. Since Hendrick’s was first introduced to America nearly 20 years ago, it has gained widespread acclaim and received numerous awards, including a Gold medal in the 2017 San Francisco World Spirits Competition; ‘Gin of the Year’ at the Food and Wine Magazine Awards and voted ‘World’s Best Gin’ by the Wall Street Journal. Hendrick’s Gin has an ABV of 44% and an SRP of $34.99. Please drink the unusual responsibly. For further information, visit www.hendricksgin.com.

ABOUT WILLIAM GRANT & SONS

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including Glenfiddich(r), The Balvenie(r) range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch, Grant’s(r), as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s(r) Gin, Sailor Jerry(r) Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W.(r) Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder(r) Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie(r) Scotch Liqueur.

William Grant & Sons has been honored as “Distiller of the Year” by the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition and International Spirits Challenge 13 times over the past 14 years, including the most recent award in 2020.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the US with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Fistful of Bourbon, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit www.williamgrantusa.com.

