Hermosa Ultra-Premium Organic Tequila Launches in U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hermosa Organic Tequila announced the launch of its ultra-premium, farm-to-bottle tequila. Made from the finest 100% Blue Weber Agave Tequilana as the sole raw material, Hermosa is produced the same way as almost a century ago using an artisan distilling process and original recipe.

Born and raised in Mexico, Founder Will Elger explained that the brand’s inspiration comes from an old bottle of homemade tequila given to his father, who was a local hotel manager. The name “Hermosa” was written on the label.

“I wanted to replicate the old-fashioned production methods and ingredients to help resurrect this special tequila from 1939 and give it new life,” Elger said.

Reflecting this passion for heritage and tradition, each small batch of Hermosa Organic Tequila is made in the artisan way by family-owned Tequilas Las Americas NOM 1480, a third-generation distillery and agave grower based in in Amatitán Jalisco.

“We selected Tequila Las Americas because they are known for combining time-honored organic agave growing techniques with sustainable eco-friendly practices,” Elger pointed out. “The result is a truly timeless, superior-tasting tequila that is free of all additives,” he said.

Further distinguishing the brand, Hermosa Tequila is both USDA and EU Organic Certified, a designation that is given to less than five percent of all tequilas on the market.

“Making an organic tequila helps maintain clean farmland and groundwater and prevents adding synthetic pesticides, fungicides, genetically-modified organisms or artificial fertilizers,” Elger noted.

To minimize waste, Hermosa Tequila uses every part of the harvested plant in a variety of applications around the distillery. Even the pulp remaining after the extraction of the agave juice is recycled. This same view is applied to packaging where quality and eco-friendliness are always the focus.

Hermosa’s environmental commitment extends to their partnership with Trees for the Future. Hermosa Organic Tequila plants one tree for every bottle sold. The brand will also plant an additional tree for every photo or video with the tag @hermosatequila posted on social media.

“Our tequila is the best of all worlds, combining the traditional distilling process with today’s most advanced environmental and sustainability practices to produce a delicious-tasting brand,” Elger said. “Whether on its own or in a cocktail, I can’t wait for people to enjoy Hermosa just as my father did with that original bottle so many years ago.”

Hermosa Organic Tequila is available in three expressions:

Hermosa Organic Tequila Silver is an unaged tequila characterized as extraordinarily unique and balanced. Color is brilliantly crystal clear with impeccable clarity. Inviting aromas of fresh cooked agave with notes of citrus. Taste is crisp, clean pure agave with hints of citrus and light pepper notes, followed by notes of bright crisp citrus. It is an ideal balance of flavors with a pure fresh finish. SRP: $44.99

Hermosa Organic Tequila Reposado is barrel aged 8 months to perfection in American oak barrels Color is a beautiful natural amber. Aromas of fresh cooked agave with notes of citrus and honey. Taste is extraordinarily well balanced, with beautifully inviting fresh agave, notes of citrus and honey, a hint of oak and a bright crisp finish. SRP: $52.99

Hermosa Organic Tequila Añejo is barrel aged 18 months to perfection in American oak barrels. Color is a rich amber. It is extraordinarily well rounded. Aromas of fresh cooked agave, caramel and butterscotch. Taste is fresh cooked agave, citrus, caramel and toffee. Beautifully aged with oak and toffee highlights, it is sensuous and complex with a velvety finish. SRP: $59.99

Hermosa Organic Tequila is currently available in 10 states including Alabama, Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas with plans to roll out in additional markets.

For More Information:

https://hermosatequila.com/