HH Bespoke Spirits Comes to Texas with Black-Owned Dorsey Distribution Limited

HH Bespoke Spirit will happily be distributed via Dorsey Distributing Limited to serve Texas bars, restaurants and retailers with their critically-acclaimed spirit collection featuring Bespoke gin, rum and vodka.

HH Bespoke Spirits – the spirit collection created by the family behind the award-winning boutique Harlem Haberdashery and celebrity custom clothing business 5001 FLAVORS draws inspiration from the rich cultural history and distinctive style of the Harlem Renaissance.

Dorsey Distributing Limited – the family owned and operated beer, wine and spirits distribution introducing Black-owned brands to the Lone Star State of Texas. Based in Houston, TX and founded by Brian Dorsey, the company winter of 2019 and carries some of the most sought after Black-owned spirits.

“Some Black Owned products have always been comparable, if not better than, the leading brands in the current space and we want to be the vehicle to shine that light on those brands.” says Brian Dorsey about welcoming the nearly 3 year-old brand to his distribution portfolio.

The Black-owned spirit collection launched in November 2018 has received accolades from Black Enterprise, Forbes, New York Amsterdam News, The New York Times, Thrillist and received the 2020 Proof Award for Bespoke Rum.

The Spirit collection as includes:

HH Bespoke Gin – a remix on a traditional London Dry style gin, which is then updated with American botanicals , with moderate juniper flavors up front, which are balanced by an botanical infusion of lavender, rosehip, beach plum and cranberry. Our gin mixes well with everything from a simple tonic water to stronger bitter or sweet flavors.

HH Bespoke Rum – a truly unique blend of aged rums reminiscent of those produced in the 18th century. This expressive and distinctive spirit starts as Grade A molasses, which is then aged in both New American Oak and then once-used Bourbon barrels. The result is a distinct barrel rum extremely rich and complex in flavor, with hints of butterscotch, vanilla and other exotic notes that please the palate.

HH Bespoke Vodka – a super-premium vodka of unparalleled quality. It’s handmade in small batches using locally grown potatoes and distilled three times. This super premium vodka of unparalleled quality is crisp and clean. A perfect mixer for your cocktails or a refreshing drink just by itself.

*includes corn

HH Bespoke Spirits are available to be ordered and distributed to all bars, restaurants and retailers across Texas

