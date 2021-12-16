HINE Cognac Debuts U.S. Release of Cigar Reserve XO

SAN FRANCISCO — World renowned producer of fine cognac, the House of HINE announces the U.S. release of HINE Cigar Reserve XO, a rich and distinctive cognac crafted to sip alongside premium Cuban cigars. The result of a collaboration between the House of HINE, a family-owned and operated luxury cognac producer founded in 1763, and Hunters & Frankau of London, the UK’s exclusive distributor of Havana cigars established in 1790, HINE Cigar Reserve XO marries the expertise of these two longstanding industry leaders to orchestrate an experience that caters to the desires of cigar aficionados.

The impetus for HINE Cigar Reserve XO began 35 years ago when sixth generation HINE Honorary Chairman, the late Bernard Hine crossed paths with Hunters & Frankau Managing Director and eventual Chairman, the late Nicholas Freeman. The two shared a mutual affinity for cognac and cigars, which prompted the idea of creating a world class cognac specifically designed to pair with the most expressive Havana cigars. Following a decade of tastings, samplings, and trips back and forth between London and Jarnac, the inaugural bottling of HINE Cigar Reserve XO was introduced in Europe in 1996. Twenty-five years later, this exclusive HINE offering is poised to make its U.S. debut in partnership with American importer, Hotaling & Co.

“At HINE, we take great pride in crafting a dynamic range of quality cognac for discerning palates, but perhaps more importantly, we mindfully craft each expression through an experiential lens, blending to achieve specific profiles for specific experiences,” said Thibaut Delrieu, HINE Commercial Director. “HINE Cigar Reserve XO is no exception. With countless parallels between cognac and cigars, we spent years working to find the perfect balance of aromatic and flavor complexity tailored to complement the first puffs of a powerful and fragrant medium-bodied Havana cigar.”

HINE Cigar Reserve XO features a blend of twenty eau-de-vie produced using Grande Champagne, Petite Champagne and Fins Bois grapes aged for over 15 years. Crafted in a bold style to stand up to the intensity of a strong and flavorful cigar, Cigar Reserve is the only expression in the HINE portfolio blended with Fins Bois grapes, known for their concentrated flavors and robust aromatic profile. The result is a rich and opulent cognac filled with complex layers of spice, fresh pepper, and tobacco underscored by walnut, honey, and lightly toasted flavors.

“Hotaling & Co. is pleased to introduce this exclusive offering within HINE’s prodigious portfolio of cognacs to the U.S. audience,” said Dan Leese, President and CEO of Hotaling & Co., U.S. importer of HINE Cognac. “HINE Cigar Reserve is a distinctive expression of the House’s expertise and takes the guesswork out of the time-honored tradition of pairing premium cigars with luxury cognac.”

With 598 six-bottle cases allocated for sale in the U.S., HINE Cigar Reserve XO (750ml) is now available in select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $150

About HINE Cognac

For more than 250 years, HINE has followed the traditions of founder Thomas Hine, who traveled from England to France to learn how to make the world finest bespoke cognacs. Today, HINE is internationally acclaimed for its blends, vintage and extra old cognacs and takes pride in its unequalled collection of exceptional cognacs dating back to the 1800s. The House of HINE cherishes a solid belief: that a great cognac is above all, a great white wine. The fine and delicate style is garnered by the careful growing of grapes in the heart of Cognac’s most desired areas, and the use of wood to enhance, not mask, the eau-de-vie’s flavors.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco distiller & importer, creates, curates, and builds artisanal brands of unmatched character and quality. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America’s first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junipero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling’s most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling’s Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 28th year of distilling and its 11th year of commercially uniting likeminded distillers from around the world to share the passion and raise the bar.

Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit HotalingandCo.com for a full list of brands.

For More Information:

http://www.hinecognac.com/