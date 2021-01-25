Infinium Spirits Signs Exclusive Distribution Deal With Webb Banks

SAN DIEGO – Infinium Spirits officially announces an agreement with premium spirits distributor WEBB Banks that will see the exclusive distribution of the Infinium Spirits portfolio in travel retail in the Americas, cruise lines, the Caribbean basin and select Central American markets, effective immediately.

The distribution agreement represents a major milestone for Infinium Spirits as the California-based distributor continues to expand the portfolio globally. Under the agreement, WEBB Banks will exclusively distribute and represent Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Templeton Rye American Whiskey, Zaya Rum as well as the highly coveted and ultra-luxury brand Tears of Llorona Tequila through their existing route to market.

Infinium Spirits’ Senior Vice President-General Manager Shane Fitzharris said, “We are very excited to start working exclusively with WEBB Banks through their international route to market. This marks an important step for Infinium Spirits as we continue to expand the global footprint for our portfolio. Our strategic partnership with WEBB Banks will allow our award-winning spirits portfolio to further build brand equity and global growth through their existing channels with a specific focus on the travelling consumer.”

WEBB Banks CEO Andy Consuegra added, “We are very proud and honored to add Templeton Rye, Skrewball, Zaya Rum and Tears of Llorona to the WEBB Banks portfolio, and we welcome Infinium Spirits as a valued partner. At WEBB Banks we pride ourselves in curating only the best spirits brands for our portfolio and our goal will be to drive growth for Infinium Spirits products in the Caribbean and Central American domestic market, and the travel retail channel through our extensive distribution network.”

ABOUT INFINIUM SPIRITS:

Infinium Spirits is a family-owned spirits company known for igniting brands and accelerating performance in both North America and International markets. Founded in 2005 and based in San Diego, California, Infinium Spirits specializes in creating, developing and distributing a diverse and distinctive portfolio of award-winning spirit brands including Templeton Rye, Zaya Rum, Skrewball and Tears of Llorona.

ABOUT WEBB BANKS:

Miami-based WEBB Banks is the top regional domestic distributor of wines and spirits in the Atlantic Basin, as well as the military channel and travel retail in the Americas, and the leading beverage alcohol supplier among core wholesalers. Focused particularly on the traveling consumer, the company specializes in high tourist markets, the cruise channel, and key resorts and hotels, with a portfolio of iconic brands that also includes Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Jägermeister, Disaronno, The Macallan, Whistle Pig, Robert Mondavi, Stags’ Leap, Caymus, Penfolds, and Rodney Strong Vineyards.

http://www.infiniumspirits.com