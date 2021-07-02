Jägermeister And Global Superstar Post Malone Team Up To Bring Life Back to Nightlife

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Jägermeister and Post Malone join forces to launch a fully integrated global campaign to help bring life back to nightlife, including a short film tribute to the multitude of local businesses and communities that have been affected over the past year titled “Night Lights.” This multi-channel initiative is the next phase of Jägermeister’s #SAVETHENIGHT initiative and features exclusive content and intimate conversations meant to drive global awareness around the cultural significance of nightlife to local communities.

“Night Lights” was shot by Academy Award-nominated director Zachary Heinzerling (“Cutie and the Boxer”). In it, Post reflects on moments and interactions sorely missed, and what it means to him to bring life back to nightlife.

“So many awesome fans and artists have stepped up to support venues and communities that have been struggling. I’m excited to join the party with Jägermeister and celebrate music and nightlife across the world.” says Post Malone

“We are thrilled to partner with Post Malone on our shared #SAVETHENIGHT mission – to create the best and most memorable nights now and in the future,” said Chris Peddy, Chief Marketing Officer Mast?-Jägermeister US. “Post’s dedication to paying tribute to the people who make nightlife possible is a testament to his passion and commitment to our community. We are so proud to partner with him to help make this vision a reality around the world.”

Post will participate in an exclusive, intimate virtual meet and greet via a Meister Drop in on the #SAVETHENIGHT platform, giving a few lucky fans the chance to chat with Post. The award-winning, innovative digital platform on www.save-the-night.com was designed to connect creators and consumers in a personal manner, allowing for deeper connection between artists and fans.

Plus, Post Malone will share his own nightlife story as part of Jägermeister’s “Our Stages, Our Stories” content series, speaking to his early days as an artist and the importance of independent venues as a launchpad for his career. Jägermeister is the official shot of NIVA (National Independent Venue Association) and a proud supporter of #SaveOurStages- the ongoing movement geared towards safeguarding the independent live performance industry throughout the U.S. through the pandemic and beyond. Through “Our Stages, Our Stories” Jägermeister and NIVA are helping to preserve the country’s most historic and iconic venues by shining a light on the individuals and stories that make up the heart and soul of the industry.

Jägermeister is built on the shoulders of nightlife and the artists, creatives and bartenders who have worked tirelessly to support the rituals of night. At the start of the pandemic, Jägermeister knew the negative impact it would have on these communities. As a result, Jägermeister launched its global #SAVETHENIGHT program which has included various charity initiatives to raise money for those whose passion, skill and hard work fuel and inspire the nightlife economy. #SAVETHENIGHT also raises awareness for the situation of thousands of creatives as well as the people that deeply miss going out and celebrating.

