Jägermeister Partners With E-Commerce Platform Speakeasy Co. To Launch Jägermeister Manifest Online Ordering

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Mast-Jägermeister US has partnered with Speakeasy Co., a leading e-commerce platform for the wine and spirits industry, to bring Jägermeister’s premium line extension Jägermeister Manifest directly to consumers with the click of a button. For consumers 21 years or older, Jägermeister Manifest is available for purchase now at buy.jagermeister.com in states where permissible, with a 1 Liter bottle retailing for $59.99.

Jägermeister Manifest is derived from the same mixture of herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits as original Jägermeister, but with an ultra-premium twist: the master distillers add even more botanicals to the traditional blend of 56 natural ingredients and increase the number of macerates from four to five. The highly detailed production process means only a limited amount of Manifest can be made each year. The result is a distinctively full-bodied, robust blend of flavors and unmatched expression of quality and precision, perfect for raising a holiday toast.

“We are thrilled to share Jägermeister Manifest with new consumers thanks to our partnership with Speakeasy Co.,” said Chris Peddy, Chief Marketing Officer Mast-Jägermeister US. “We hope that Jägermeister fans and newcomers alike will have the opportunity to celebrate this year’s special moments with Manifest.”

“It’s an honor to lend our cutting-edge technology and logistics to this partnership,” said Josh Jacobs, Co-Founder and CEO of Speakeasy Co. “Together with Jägermeister, we look forward to delivering bottles of Manifest to customers doorsteps this holiday season.”

One of the world’s most successful liqueurs, Jägermeister’s decades of distilling experience and safely guarded secret recipe have contributed to the drink’s iconic status. With 383 quality checks from extraction to bottling, Jägermeister’s legendary taste profile is never left to chance. For more information, cocktail recipes and more, visit jagermeister.com.

About Jägermeister

Introduced over 80 years ago, Jägermeister, German for “Master Hunter,” is one of the world’s most successful liqueurs and available in 150 countries. The iconic taste of Jägermeister is not left to chance but is due to decades of experience, a safely guarded secret recipe consisting of 56 natural herbs, blossoms, roots and fruits including star anise, cardamom, cinnamon and ginger roots, and 383 quality checks. The botanical ingredients are extracted in their raw, unprocessed form through a gentle, weeks-long process of cold maceration to create Jägermeister’s base. The base, housed in more than 400 oak casks, then “breathes” for one full year, which is key to creating the complex and balanced flavor of Jägermeister’s legendary taste profile. Jägermeister is 35% Alc./Vol. and imported exclusively by Mast-Jägermeister US, White Plains, NY. Visit jagermeister.com and follow @JagermeisterUSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

About Speakeasy Co.

Speakeasy Co. is a leading e-commerce and fulfillment platform servicing the beverage alcohol industry. The platform enables brands to sell directly to consumers from their respective websites without disrupting the three-tier system, empowering partners to own their destiny. Brands control the entire consumer journey from digital to doorstep, owning their customer relationships and data. To learn more about our services and more, please visit speakeasyco.com and or check us out on Instagram or Facebook.

