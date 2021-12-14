James Bay Distillers Releases Italian-recipe Finocchietto Digestivo

Everett, Wash. — James Bay Distillers Ltd announced that is has released it’s original Italian-recipe Finocchietto for retail and wholesale purchase. Finocchietto is a traditional Italian fennel infusion into high-proof spirits, but James Bay’s expression is built on a trio of flavors: anise, fennel and almond. “It tastes like a biscotti in a glass,” said Ernest Troth, president of James Bay Distillers, “and is a great sipping spirit served neat or over ice.”

The company initially created the spirit as a fun project based on years working and living in Italy and the southern Mediterranean area. They then found they had won a Double-Gold medal from the SIP Northwest’s “Best of the Northwest” competition, followed shortly by a Silver medal from the PR%F competition in Las Vegas.

James Bay’s Finocchietto joins other Mediterranean regional spirits such as sambuca, ouzo, arak and raki. Their Finocchietto pairs well with tomato-based pasta dishes, roasted lamb, pork or chicken and serves as a palate cleanser during the meal. There is no rush to finish this drink, which is meant to be sipped with friends over conversation. Their finocchietto is naturally sweet from corn and the infusion of fennel and anise seeds with other botanicals from an original Italian recipe. Bottled at 80-proof (40% alc./vol.) this is not a liqueur and has no added sugar. The lingering finish is satisfying and a prompt for the next sip.

Suggested cocktails include “Not Dead Yet!” which pairs James Bay’s Finocchietto with a favorite dry champagne, sparkling wine or a dry cider for the company’s version of Ernest Hemingway’s “Death in the Afternoon,” an absinthe mixed with champagne. The company also recommends their “2/3 Holy!” cocktail, with equal parts Finocchietto and Lochside Summer Gin No. 5 topped with lemonade. While absinthe’s “holy trinity” requires anise, fennel and wormwood, James Bay’s Finocchietto features 2/3 of that trinity, making the cocktail “2/3 holy!” The lemonade adds a bright citrus note and is an easy-to-make cocktail at home.

James Bay’s Finocchietto is currently available at the distillery at Paine Field Airport in Everett, at their online store (see link, shipping to Washington State, Alaska and the District of Columbia) and soon in local Italian restaurants in the Seattle area.

https://jamesbay.distilleryspirits.com