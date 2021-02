Koloa Rum Company Secures Retail Distribution in Australia

Kalaheo, Kaua’i, Hawai’i – Hawai’i’s award-winning Koloa Rum Company announces international distribution expansion as the brand’s premium Hawaiian rums debut at retail in Australia. The result of a new relationship with Australia’s largest online drinks retailer, Endeavor Marketplace, Koloa Rum products can now be purchased online through Dan Murphy’s.

“Our retail expansion in Australia is an important step toward our goal of increasing distribution and availability of Koloa Rum products internationally,” said Bob Gunter, President & CEO of Koloa Rum Company. “Dan Murphy’s has a long-established reputation for being the largest liquor retailer in Australia, and their focus on craft and imported spirits makes them a perfect platform for our premium Hawaiian rums.”

Koloa Rum products including its premium Kaua’i Coconut and Coffee rums are now available through Dan Murphy’s online ordering platform, which is available across Australia’s six states. To order, customers can visit www.danmurphys.com.au.

Koloa Rum Company was founded to create superior Hawaiian rum and ready-to-drink cocktails using locally sourced ingredients. In doing so, Koloa Rum provides quality employment opportunities for the community of Kaua’i and meaningful support to the local agricultural industry by increasing cultivated acreage and preserving open space.

About Koloa Rum Company

Established in 2009, Koloa Rum Company produces artisanal, single-batch Hawaiian rum and ready-to-drink cocktails at its distillery in Kalaheo, Kaua’i and operates Hawai’i’s first distilled spirits Tasting Room and Company Store. The company’s award-winning portfolio includes its premium Kaua’i White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Coffee, Cacao and Aged rums, in addition to a collection of delicious ready-to-drink cocktails. Products are available for purchase online, at select retailers nationwide, as well as in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and Japan.

For More Information:

https://www.koloarum.com