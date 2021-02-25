Louis XIII Cognac Launches New Immersive E-Boutique In United States

PARIS — LOUIS XIII now offers an immersive e-boutique platform in the United States that takes clientele on a journey through the brand’s key values of time and experience. Transforming online purchasing into a cultivated luxury experience, the LOUIS XIII e-boutique reimagines the online shopping experience by offering user-centric benefits such as access to an exclusive online concierge service and events across the globe, in addition to allowing clients to purchase cognac directly from the website for the first time ever.

Ever expanding its global presence, the e-boutique is the latest extension of LOUIS XIII’s retail offerings, which began with the opening of the brand’s first global boutique in Beijing in 2016, followed by London and Xi’an in 2017. Most recently, LOUIS XIII launched an e-boutique in the United Kingdom in October 2020.

Client-Centric Functionality

The new website invites visitors to embark on a journey into the LOUIS XIII universe, emphasizing the brand’s experiential approach and client-centric ethos. For the first time ever, visitors will be able to purchase the cognac through the e-boutique through an integrated Reserve Bar module. Visitors will be able to select the miniature, classic and magnum decanter and add to a shopping cart. They will then be directed to a LOUIS XIII branded cart on Reserve Bar to finalize the order.

LOUIS XIII’s most valued clients will also have access to a pre-ordering system and a privileged direct contact with a LOUIS XIII Private Director. Additionally, the “Collector’s Platform” is a personal collection space that can be configured with the client’s preferences and itemizes the client’s purchase history, making it easy for them to reorder.

The e-boutique also allows clients to register for unique events in the world’s major cities, and clients can discover serving suggestions and advice on how to conduct their own Louis XIII tasting experience. The online concierge service is available to offer further insights and answer any questions clients may have.

In the coming months, the next phase of the website will offer exclusive and personalized experiences, including offering customized engravings on decanters and glasses and text gift messages. Clients will also be able to purchase exclusive accessories and special gift sets, which are currently only available in retail locations.

