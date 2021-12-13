Lyre’s Adds Two Non-Alcoholic Agave Spirits To Portfolio

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Tequila, the essential ingredient in the widely popular Margarita, continues to dominate the United States drinks market, with a 54.9% year-over-year increase in off-premise sales as reported by Nielsen. As the most widely distributed non-alcoholic spirits brand in the world, Lyre’s is no stranger to seizing industry trends. Right in time for Dry January, Lyre’s will launch two agave spirit alternatives in the United States: Agave Blanco and Agave Reserva. Priced at $35.99 per 700ml bottle, both expressions will be available for nationwide shipping via Lyres.com, Amazon.com, and at bars and retailers across the country.

Lyre’s Agave Blanco and Agave Reserva are a meticulously crafted homage to tequila classics with a mélange of flavors, evoking notes of citrus, peppers, pine, spices, and oak. As with all products in the Lyre’s range, the Agave Blanco and Agave Reserva contain natural essences, extracts and distillates that match the aromas, tastes, and textures you find within their alcoholic counterparts. All Lyre’s spirits are also 100% vegan, nut free, and gluten free.

“We wanted to get to the ‘why’ behind tequila’s hold on the U.S. market,” says Mark Livings, cofounder and CEO of Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits. “Once we understood that tequila’s popularity resides in premium and innovative offerings, formats, and flavors, we couldn’t limit our consumers to just one product. Lyre’s mission is to offer as many non-alcoholic options as there are alcoholic. The addition of agave spirits uniquely positions Lyre’s in the ‘No and Low’ category and continues to evolve drinking culture towards choice.”

Lyre’s suggests enjoying Agave Blanco and Agave Reserva in non-alcoholic takes on the classic Margarita and a variety of other traditional tequila cocktails, or alongside additional Lyre’s variants, sodas, tonics, and other easy-to-find non-alcoholic ingredients. Recommended recipes include the following:

Lyre’s Paloma

2 oz Lyre’s Agave Blanco

.5 oz Lime Juice

.25 oz Premium Agave Syrup

3 oz Pink Grapefruit or Blood Orange Soda

Add ingredients to a highball glass with black salt rim. Fill with ice and stir. Garnish with a pink grapefruit wheel.

Lyre’s Classic Margarita

1.5 oz Lyre’s Agave Blanco

.5 oz Orange Sec

.2 oz Simple Syrup

1 oz Lime Juice

Dash of orange bitters

Add ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake briefly and fine strain into half salt rimmed Coupette glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Lyre’s Bloody Maria

2 oz Lyre’s Agave Reserva

.5 Lime or Lemon Juice

4 dashes Worcestershire Sauce

4 dashes Hot Sauce

Pinch of Celery Salt, Paprika, and Cracked Pepper

4 oz Premium tomato juice

Add ingredients to a shaker with ice. Stir and strain into chili salt rimmed highball glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lemon or lime wedge, celery stalk.

Lyre’s Tommy’s Margarita

2 oz Lyre’s Agave Reserva

.5 oz Premium Agave Syrup

1 oz Lime Juice

Pinch of salt

Add ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake briefly and fine strain into Old Fashioned glass.

Lyre’s is the most awarded non-alcoholic spirits brand in the world and the Agave Spirits join an extensive portfolio comprising five Ready-To-Drink (RTD) canned variants, including American Malt and Cola, G&T, Amalfi Spritz, Classico, and Dark ‘n Spicy, and 14 bottled spirits: Italian Spritz, Italian Orange, American Malt, Absinthe, Dry London Spirit, Orange Sec, Coffee Originale, Amaretti, Classico, Aperitif Dry and Rosso, and a Dark, White, and Spiced Cane Spirit. Lyre’s is now available in 52 countries and on menus at leading restaurants and bars around the world such as Eleven Madison Park and The Dead Rabbit in New York, The Tippling Club in Singapore, The Black Pearl in Fitzroy, and select Soho House locations.

