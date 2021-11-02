Marketing Watch: New Spirits Merch, Visual Campaigns Launching This Month

Whether it’s connecting with loved ones around the dinner table or slipping into something stylish (and cozy), spirits brands are pulling out all the stops to attract consumers as the winter holiday season begins to kick into gear. In this roundup, we highlight an handful of notable new campaigns and activations, including limited edition merch from Glenfiddich and Mount Gay Rum.

Hpnotiq

Blue liquors don’t get much more iconic than Hpnotiq, the blend of fruit juice, cognac and French vodka that has become a staple of nightlife and hip-hop culture since making its debut in 1991. To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the brand has launched a special content series — which will range from comic skits to “advice for up-and-coming artists” — that features artists like T-Pain, Guapdad 4000, Beans and Meliil, as well as media personality Fatboy SSE.

Remy Martin

Remy Martin’s latest campaign focuses on Latin culture and the tradition of “sobremesa,” or quality time with friends and family around the dinner table after a big meal. Stephen “Chef Papi” Rodriguez (creator of the “Dominican Pizza”) and Chef Diana Dávila (executive chef and owner of acclaimed Chicago restaurant Mi Tocaya) will serve as the public faces of the campaign, and will lead “intimate, curated events” in both New York and Chicago.

Glenfiddich

As the world adjusts to post-pandemic life, Glenfiddich is eager to make some changes to the accepted order. Case-in-point: the single malt scotch whiskey maker is launching a new collaboration with designers Waraire Boswell (Waraire Boswell Brand) and Jack Carlson (Rowing Blazers) to reimagine the traditional male work ensemble — power suit and a briefcase — as “The New Standard,” i.e. a line of co-branded luxury sweatsuits, banker bags and embroidered patches. All proceeds from the sales of Boswell’s sweatsuit (available now) and Carlson’s banker bag and patches (arriving on November 15) will benefit the GoFundMe Basic Necessities and Justice & Equality Causes, as well as the GoFundMe.org Small Business Relief Fund, which is focused on “uplifting and funding those focused on entrepreneurial pursuits and who provide alternate perspectives of what it means to be rich.”

Espolòn

To celebrate El Dia de Los Muertos (“the day of the dead” in Mexico), Espolòn Tequila has collaborated with three inspirational figures of Mexican descent — skateboarder, actor and recording artist Paul Rodriguez; Los Angeles-based photographer Estevan Oriol; and R&B artist Girl Ultra — on a visual campaign that highlights their personal interpretation of the holiday. The campaign will run across digital, social and streaming media platforms, such as Hulu and Spotify.

Mount Gay

Promoting sustainable environmental practices has been a key focus for Mount Gay Rum of Barbados, and now those efforts are extending into a special collaboration with Sea Bags, a Maine-based company that turns recycled sail cloth into luggage and accessories. The Mount Gay x Sea Bags Ocean Currents Collection, launching on November 3, features two items — a tote bag and a Beverage Bucket — made from 100% recycled sails. For every product purchased, Mount Gay will make a contribution to 4ocean’s Pound+ Program; every tote bag sale funds the removal of two pounds of trash from ocean and coastlines, while each Beverage Bucket funds the removal of one pound of trash. Actor and environmentalist Adrian Grenier will serve as the face of the campaign.