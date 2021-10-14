Mount Gay Rum Innovates With Latest Limited-Edition Release: Andean Oak Cask

ST. LUCY, Barbados — Mount Gay Rum, the world’s oldest running rum distillery dating back to 1703, announced the release of its newest expression as part of the Master Blender Collection: Andean Oak Cask, the fourth limited-edition in the exclusive series that celebrates over 300 years of expertise and innovation.

Created as a celebration of Mount Gay’s heritage and tradition in rum making, The Master Blender Collection is released to showcase Mount Gay’s expertise and passion for innovation. The annual limited-edition series debuted in 2018 with the release of XO: The Peat Smoke Expression, created by former Master Blender Allen Smith. In the years following, current Master Blender Trudiann Branker released award winning expressions including ‘Pot Still Rum’ in 2019 and ‘The Port Cask Expression’ in 2020.

For the 2021 small-batch release, Branker turned to Andean Oak, a non-traditional wood choice, to explore another layer of aromatic complexity. The casks were used for 11 months to finish the ageing of a single batch of rums distilled twice in traditional copper pot still and aged 14 years in ex-Bourbon casks.

Branker’s innovation began once she had discovered that virgin Andean Oak Casks had never been used in any previous Mount Gay Rum expressions. Over the course of 11 months, she carefully nurtured a specially selected batch of rum until she reached a beautiful marriage of flavors and aromas imparted on the liquid by this unique oak tree, the only oak native to South America. Standing at nearly 82 feet tall, Andean oak trees are found across the mountainous ranges of 18 departments of the Colombian Andes at an altitude ranging from 1,000-3,200m.

Upon entering the bonds at Mount Gay, Branker was intrigued by the light-colored wood and the very subtle aromas of vanilla traditionally found in American oak, alongside the spicy and smoky notes found in Andean Oak. It was there that the idea for the newest expression in the Master Blender Collection was born.

“I was inspired by the incredible feedback we had following my release of The Port Cask Expression and I wanted to push my boundaries further,” remarked Master Blender Trudiann Branker. “Using a totally new cask paired with a traditional pot still rum created something entirely new, bold and layered that I think rum enthusiasts around the world will thoroughly enjoy.”

The result is a delicate, yet opulent layered blend of spice, nutmeg, vanilla, ripe pear and toasted coconut on the palate. Dominantly vanilla on the nose, Mount Gay Andean Oak Cask offers a spiciness on the palate that perfectly complements the fruity notes of the aged pot still rum. This rum evolves as time goes by, revealing depths of flavor over the course of a tasting journey.

Andean Oak Cask is best enjoyed neat or with firm caved aged goat cheese.

Tasting Notes:

Appearance: Amber with golden hues

Aromas: Vanilla, candied fruit, floral

Palate: Oaky, spicy, nutmeg, almond, vanilla

The Master Blender Collection: Andean Oak Cask is bottled at 48% ABV and is non-chill filtered in order to preserve its rich aromas and precious natural color. This expression will be limited to 1,026 bottles in the USA and will be available at select premium retailers nationwide for $195 SRP in 750ml.

About Mount Gay

Mount Gay is the world’s oldest running rum distillery established in 1703. Founded and still located in the Parish of St Lucy, at the northernmost tip of Barbados, Mount Gay is crafted using pure, coral-filtered water and the finest Barbadian and Caribbean molasses. Distilled in traditional double copper pot and copper column stills, Mount Gay rums are aged in a diverse selection of casks including American whiskey, Bourbon and Cognac. Harnessing over 300 years of heritage and expertise, Mount Gay rums are a fine balance between science, art and innovation. Blended by Master Blender Trudiann Branker and aged under the influence of Barbados’ tropical climate, our rums highlight a unique, rich and flavorful character. Mount Gay’s core range includes Mount Gay Eclipse, Mount Gay Black Barrel and Mount Gay XO alongside the annual limited editions 1703 Master Select and the Master Blender Collection. In addition to crafting the world’s oldest rum, Mount Gay is committed at all times to the use of sustainable and transparent practices in order to realize our vision of environmental stewardship and carbon neutrality. For more information on our rum and to explore more about what we do for our community and the planet, visit mountgay.com.

