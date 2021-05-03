Myrtle Bank 10YR Single Cask Rum Received A “Double Gold Medal” At San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2021

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) is one of the world’s most prestigious spirits competitions. It’s noted both for the quality of its judges, many of whom are renowned experts in their fields, with decades of industry experience, and the scope of the different spirit categories that it judges.

Myrtle Bank received a “Double Gold” awarded to the entries that receive a Gold medal rating by all members of the judging panel; these are among the finest products in the world.

Myrtle Bank Rum set out to fill in the gaps left by major producers with niche releases and long-aged bottlings from Jamaica.

The name harkens from the time when Myrtle Bank hotel was the social epicenter of Kingston in the 1920s and 30s. Built in the late 1800s, the hotel was one of the grandest in the Caribbean and was famous for its Rum Punch.

Over the last 10 years Myrtle Bank 100% copper pot-still distilled rum has been aging in ex-Bourbon barrels in the UK and is now ready to enjoy. This fine, single estate, single cask pot-stilled rum was made from molasses in Jamaica’s highlands. The absence of added color or flavoring creates a singularly unique and complex profile. From the hand blown bottle to the unadulterated rum, Myrtle Bank brings one back to the handcrafted and uncompromising traditions of a time gone by.

Bottled at cask strength without any added sugars, Myrtle Bank presents as powerful, but unforgettably smooth. Notes of tropical fruits, ripe banana, oak, vanilla and cocoa. Myrtle Bank will leave an impression. (SRP) $99

For More Information:

https://www.myrtlebankrum.com/