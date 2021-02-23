Mythology Distillery Releases ‘Best Friend Bourbon’ Donates 10% of Sales to Mountain Pet Rescue

Mythology Distillery, named Best Colorado distillery, launches Best Friend Bourbon with a community giveback program. The inspiration to produce Best Friend Bourbon is to craft a uniquely layered Bourbon by blending straight bourbons with different mash bills and maturities. Enjoy neat, on the rocks, or in whiskey forward cocktails like an old-fashioned or manhattan.

“Spending time with our dogs, slowing down the pace of life with a glass of whiskey, and living in the moment inspired the story of Best Friend Bourbon. This ideology is captured on our bottle with a story of a farmer and his dog reflecting on each day with good company,” said Mythology’s Founder, Scott Yeates, who enjoys spending time with his two rescue pups, including Whiskey, who was adopted from Mountain Pet Rescue last year. Mythology will be donating 10% of tasting room sales of bottles of Best Friend Bourbon to Mountain Pet Rescue to support finding good homes for other loving best friends. By sourcing a 15 year Kentucky Bourbon, Mythology is able to incorporate a lasting richness of vanilla and tobacco that’s a rare find in craft whiskey. The 15 year Bourbon compliments younger high-rye Bourbons aged two to five years that provide wildflower honey and warm cornbread on the nose, giving way to honeycomb upfront on the pallet that transitions gentle cinnamon and toasted almonds.

Since 2018 Mythology is recognized as Colorado’s Top Distillery consecutively, and its whiskey, gin, and vodka have won more than 50 domestic and international awards. Mythology Distillery’s whiskey, gin, and vodka are handcrafted in small batches in Denver, Colorado, for people who seek premium whiskey and gin. “Our passion is to craft unique and layered spirits and for friends and family to enjoy a glass of exceptional whiskey or cocktails while sharing stories of travels and adventure. Our philosophy is that we each form our own Mythology through travel, connecting with others, and experiences. It’s based on this that we named our brand Mythology.” – Scott Yeates, Founder, Mythology Distillery.

“We are a foster-based rescue in Grand County, CO that focuses on rescuing active, energetic “mountain” dogs by working with overcrowded shelters in and outside of Colorado,” said Sybil Miller of Mountain Pet Rescue. “We are thankful to partner with Mythology and help each dog find a perfect home and ensure a healthy and enjoyable relationship.” Starting today, Mythology will be donating 10% of Best Friend Bourbon’s sales to Mountain Pet Rescue when purchasing a bottle directly at the Mythology Distillery tasting room (3622 Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80211).

ABOUT MYTHOLOGY DISTILLERY

On a ski trip in the Alaskan backcountry, three close friends from Colorado capped off each day drinking whiskey and cocktails at a local craft distillery while meeting new friends and sharing stories about their wild adventure. Inspired by that experience, founder Scott Yeates returned to Colorado with a vision to establish a distillery that brings the community together by invoking conversation & sharing stories of travel and adventure over a glass of whiskey and cocktails. Leveraging years of experience that our production team gained from other successful distilleries, our team has developed a portfolio of whiskey, gin, and vodka that have won more than 50 awards in 2 years, including best in class, double golds, gold medals, and being named Denver’s Top Distillery consecutively. Pour a glass of whiskey, make a cocktail, share stories with friends, and #discoveryourspiritanimal.

