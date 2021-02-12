NYC Cocktail Company Presents 3rd Installation of #OnTheMenu Now Series Amplifying Black-Owned Businesses

New York, New York — Hella Cocktail Co. enthusiastically introduces the 3rd installation of #OnTheMenuNow, a series of unfiltered conversations with renowned entrepreneurs, and brand leaders throughout the Food, Beverage, & Hospitality industry. Each conversation uncovers a new story of challenges, successes, and the path to move forward told by the people who lived them.

#OnTheMenuNow kicked off in 2020 with US-based individuals and brands coming together to virtually engage about racial equity, social justice, and intersectional communication. Faced with a global pandemic and a civil rights movement, the year of conversations was monumental, but our work is not done. The 3rd installation will take place during Black History Month all day on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 via Instagram Live, featuring over 30 food, beverage and hospitality brands.

The leaders of these spotlighted businesses have come together to magnify the brand narrative about Black-owned businesses by sharing each other’s brand journeys and thoughts with White/Ally-owned businesses, just one thing we can do as brands united to further the conversation of racial equity. We are so proud to be in the Food, Beverage, & Hospitality industry and look forward to the community that continues to grow out of these conversations.

Stories and voice power awareness. Conversations and understanding power action. Committed and sustained action power change. Together, conversations from truth, authenticity, and transparency will advance social justice and racial equity. #OntheMenuNow is our way of sharing stories from the front lines of entrepreneurship with the like-minded individuals we’ve been lucky enough to meet along the way. Thank you for watching.

Follow along for series scheduling #OnTheMenuNow and @HellaCocktailCo on Instagram. Coordinated by Hella Cocktail Co.

Featuring:

Partake Foods @partakefoods + Mike’s Hot Honey @mikeshothoney

Pipcorn @Pipsnacks + Emmy’s Organics @emmysorganics

Black Culinary History @blackculinary + Gotham Greens @gothamgreens

Vicky Cakes Pancake Mix @vickycakespancakemix + RISE Brewing Co. @risebrewingco

Brooklyn Tea @brooklyntea + Wandering Bear Coffee @wanderingbearco

Blanket Pancakes & Syrup @blanketpancakesandsyrup + Rind Snacks @rindsnacks

Tiffany Derry Concepts @mastercheftd + The Truffleist @thetruffleist

Adjourn Teahouse @adjournteahouse + ROAR Organic @roarorganic

Post 21 Shop @post21shop + ReserveBar @reservebarspirits

Dine Diaspora @dinediaspora + Chef Casey Corn @casey_corn

Healthy On You @healthyonyou + Biena Chickpea Snacks @bienasnacks

Ten to One Rum @tentoonerum + Gem and Bolt @gemandbolt

Southern Girl Desserts @southerngirldesserts + Beckon Ice Cream @beckonicecream

Mocktail Club @mocktailclub + Element Shrub @elementshrub

Food + People @foodpluspeople_ + The Bronx Brewery @thebronxbrewery

Branch Patty @branchpattyny + The Jam Stand @thejamstand

Spicegrove Roselle @spicegroveroselle + Creation Nation @foodcreationnation

Moonshot @moonshotsnacks + Grace’s Goodness Organics @graces_goodness_organics

A Taste of the Culture @atasteoftheculture + Packed with Purpose @packedwithpurpose

About Hella Cocktail Co.

Hella Cocktail Co. is a mixology company crafted with integrity and rooted in discovery for everyone who wants to taste more and know more. Our mission is to inspire new tastes and endless discovery in the hearts, minds, and bellies of people everywhere. We provide the inspiration and ingredients for your own experimentation, opening the aperture in mixology and we hope well beyond. We equip you with knowledge and comfort in your own mixology journey. You can impress yourself and guests knowing you’re doing all the right things.

For More Information:

http://www.hellacocktail.co