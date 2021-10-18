Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky Introduces Christmas Edition 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Paul John Indian Single Malt Whisky, produced at the acclaimed John Distilleries in Goa, India, is thrilled to introduce Paul John Christmas Edition 2021. The fourth debut in the annual series of Christmas Editions, this festive peated malt will be available in the United States at a suggested retail pricing of $84.99 (750ml/92 proof) in mid-October 2021.

Non chill-filtered and with no added colors or flavors, Paul John Single Malts are created from six-row barley harvested from across the vast lands of Rajasthan to the foothills of the Himalayas and distilled in specially-designed copper pot stills with longer necks that result in fruitier spirits. To create Paul John Christmas Edition 2021, the liquid is then matured in ex-bourbon barrels and a melange of port and madeira casks in coastal Goa, where the tropical climate helps the whiskies mature faster with an angel’s share of eight percent.

“The blend of whiskies from ex-bourbon, port and madeira casks have given the Paul John Christmas Edition 2021 a rare depth of character and a rich vibrancy that I believe is the best representation of the holidays,” says Michael D’Souza, master distiller & blender for Paul John Indian Whisky.

This exotic, multi-faceted expression features a nose of caramel, orange marmalade, a touch of coconut and sweet berries with a contrast of dry raisins. The palate is rich and creamy, with butterscotch and spice balanced perfectly on light peat and barley. The finish of alluring spice, smoke and flavorful cocoa is long and satisfying, beautifully capturing the essence of the holiday season.

Paul John Christmas Edition 2021 joins the Great Indian Single Malt portfolio alongside core and additional limited-edition expressions including Nirvana, Brilliance, Edited, Bold, Classic Select Cask, Peated Select Cask, Pedro Ximénez (PX) Select Cask, Oloroso Select Cask and The Zodiac Series.

About John Distilleries

Established in 1996 under the guidance of Mr. Paul P. John, John Distilleries grew to be a leading spirit company in less than a decade, not just in India but across the globe. Sazerac Company, the largest family-owned distilled spirits company in the United States, is an active stakeholder in John Distilleries. John Distilleries has a strong portfolio of brands in various liquor categories including whiskies, brandy and wines. The flagship brand of the company is Original Choice, one of the top selling brands in India’s popular whisky segment and one of the top 10 selling whiskies in the world with sales exceeding 11 million cases a year.

About Sazerac

Sazerac is one of America’s oldest family owned, privately held distillers with operations in the United States in Louisiana, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Maryland, California, and global operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, India, Australia and Canada. For more information on Sazerac visit sazerac.com.

