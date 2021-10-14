Penderyn Distillery Unveils New Limited-Edition Rhiannon Single Malt Whisky From Icons of Wales Series

Brecon Beacons, Wales – The award-winning Penderyn Distillery announced the release of Penderyn Icons of Wales Rhiannon (46% ABV, RRP US$95), the latest expression in its highly anticipated Icons of Wales series. These special bottlings, celebrating a person, milestone, or event from Welsh history with international significance, are some of the most coveted releases for their unique attributes and rarity. The new limited-edition whisky is available in the US starting this month, with a one-time limited distribution of only 500 cases (3,000 bottles).

Penderyn Icons of Wales Rhiannon is named after a powerful enchantress and horse goddess from the ancient Welsh folk tales, The Mabinogi, written in the 11th century and are some of the earliest writings in Europe. More recently Rhiannon featured in the hit song of the same name by Fleetwood Mac.

What’s unique about this release?

Penderyn Icons of Wales Rhiannon was distilled in Penderyn’s signature style, using a single copper-pot that produces a flavorful spirit of extraordinary strength and purity. The resulting spirit is from a vatting of Oloroso sherry matured with Bordeaux Grand Cru matured single malt whiskies.

On the nose, Penderyn Icons of Wales Rhiannon brings a spicy sweetness with the hint of vanilla; oak tannins, red berries, blackcurrants, hazelnuts, pears, sultanas and sweet marzipan. In the mouth, the spirit offers a smooth velvety sweetness; creamy caramel, figs, red berries, delicate frangipane, chocolate ganache and a touch of coffee. The finish is sweet and dry with long lingering oak tannins.

Renowned for the quality of the spirit inside the bottle, Penderyn Distillery has also made its mark for the elegant and modern approach to bottling and packaging. Previously, the company garnered much acclaim for the design of its Gold Range, and more recently, Penderyn secured a Gold Medal in the 2019 Spirits Business Design & Packaging Awards for Penderyn Icons of Wales Rhiannon.

To learn more about Penderyn, previous releases from Icons of Wales, and Penderyn Icons of Wales Rhiannon, visit Penderyn.wales.

About Penderyn

Penderyn is an independent distillery located in the foothills of the Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales, UK. Recognized as one of the most influential Welsh exports, Penderyn is credited with reviving the country’s whisky industry after more than a 100-year absence. Renowned for its high-quality single malt whisky and other distillates, Penderyn is also recognized for respecting the long heritage of whisky production and combining it with an innovative approach to distilling. Penderyn is exported to over 40 destinations, including Europe, Canada, the USA, Japan, Russia, Singapore, Australia, and China.

