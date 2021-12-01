Pusser’s Rum and HardScoop Distillery Have Teamed Up to Create The Painkiller Ready-to-Drink Cocktail

Charleston, S.C. – Pusser’s Rum and HardScoop Distillery have joined forces to create a 12 oz. canned ready-to-drink version of the Pusser’s Rum Painkiller, a storied cocktail with roots in the British Virgin Islands and now served across the globe.

The Painkiller was originally created in the 1970s at the Soggy Dollar Bar in Jost Van Dyke and has since become the official cocktail of the BVI’s. Drinks International has recently listed it as one of the World’s Best-Selling Cocktails.

The Painkiller cocktail traditionally includes 4 parts pineapple juice, 1 part orange juice, 1 part cream of coconut, and Pusser’s Rum – and is then topped with freshly grated nutmeg and garnished with an orange slice and a cherry. With the ready-to-drink market growing rapidly, the Painkiller will be marketed as a premium RTD cocktail. It features all natural ingredients, contains 12.5% ABV and is made with premium Pusser’s 3-year old aged rum.

Pusser’s Rum Ltd. is headquartered in North Charleston, S.C. where their administrative office oversees the bottling, blending and distribution of the original Royal Navy rum, one of the most historic and traditional rums still available today. The rich flavor of Pusser’s Rum is all natural and has no artificial flavoring or coloring. Recently, their rums have been awarded Double Gold’s at the San Francisco Wine and Spirits Festival, as well as World’s Best Column Still Rum at the World Rum Awards.

“It’s an honor to collaborate with the dedicated team at HardScoop, another local Charleston-based Company that sets the bar high when it comes to freshness and the use of all natural ingredients. They have produced the best-tasting alcohol-infused ice cream in the continental United States and we are confident they will have the same attention to detail with respect to freshness and quality when it comes to producing our world-famous Painkiller” said Gary Rogalski, President & CEO of Pusser’s Rum.

HardScoop Distillery & Winery located in Charleston, South Carolina has been in commerce since 2017 making alcohol ice creams and sorbets that are sold in the Carolinas at major retailers and through e-commerce nationally.

“We were honored and immediately jumped at the opportunity to work with Pusser’s Rum on this project. The Painkiller is a legendary cocktail with countless die-hard fans around the world so there is a huge responsibility of recreating that perfect island taste as a ready-to-drink. It’s a challenge that we took very seriously. With our technology and processes we were able to make a product worthy of the Pusser’s and Painkiller name” said David Kirby, CEO of HardScoop.

Available Spring of next year, the Painkiller RTD Cocktail will be sold in 4-Packs, each a 12-ounce serving in a sleek can wherever spirit-based alcohol is sold, and online on the Pusser’s Rum website. More info can be found at pussersrum.com/painkiller-rtd where Pusser’s Rum will also be giving a $5 off coupon to the first 500 people to register online.

For More Information:

https://pussersrum.com/painkiller-rtd