RancH2O Launches Great Tasting Premium Canned Cocktails In Tennessee

DALLAS, Texas – Introducing RancH2O (pronounced Ranch Two Oh), a ready-to-drink canned cocktail brand that delivers a bold kick of real spirits and a refreshingly smooth taste with just the pop of a tab. This is not another hard seltzer. RancH2O is real liquor, perfectly mixed.

RancH2O brings four great tasting premium canned cocktails to Tennessee including authentic Ranch Water, Classic Marg, Vodka Soda with cranberry, and its newest release, Gin Fizz with lime. Big in flavor and low in sugar and carbs, each can is only 150 calories and a proud 6.5% to 7.0% ABV. Perfect for every season and any reason, the Texas-based brand champions good times, great conversations, and long-lasting friendships with its mantra “kick back and stay awhile.”

Distributed by Tennessee-based Lipman Brothers, RancH2O canned cocktails are now available at liquor stores throughout Tennessee and through online retailers like Drizly and Minibar. They are offered as an easy-to-go four-pack served in standard 12-oz. cans for a suggested retail price of $12.99. The brand is already enjoying huge success in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Colorado.

The flavorful family of four includes:

Ranch Water (tequila, soda water, and lime). 7.0% ABV

Texas’ version of a skinny margarita, this cocktail has a legend as big as Texas. A hint of sweet with a touch of salt, Ranch Water is simple: premium tequila, sparkling water, and a squeeze of lime. Whether you’re looking for a refreshing drink after a long day of work or to kick back with some friends, our signature cocktail hits the spot and keeps you coming back for more.

Classic Marg (tequila, soda water, lime, and orange). 6.5% ABV

A national favorite, our Classic Marg is made with premium tequila, sparkling water, lime, and dash of orange. This cocktail is slightly sweeter than its cousin, the Ranch Water, but not as tart as margaritas you’ll get from the local taqueria. Low in calories and sugar but big in flavor, it’ll bring back memories of those fun fiestas you may or may not remember.

Vodka Soda (vodka, soda water, and cranberry). 7.0% ABV

Made with six-time-distilled vodka, sparkling water, and a splash of cranberry, this beloved cocktail is an ode to our 20’s. Not too sweet, tart, or syrupy, our Vodka Soda with Cranberry is like us: easy-going and straight forward. No funny business here, it’s your everyday go-to cocktail.

Gin Fizz (gin, soda water, and lime). 7.0% ABV

Made with exclusive gin, sparkling water, and a hint of lime, our Gin Fizz will make you feel refined and polished, even though you’re drinking from a can. Our gin is distilled to be approachable, yet true to the spirit, so that even the biggest haters of gin will find their cold hearts turned. Go ahead, give it a try and tell us it isn’t clean, crisp, and one of your new favorites.

A Taste of Texas to Enjoy Everywhere

The brand was founded by Amelia Lettieri who serves as the brand’s CEO. She says, “I created RancH2O to provide a real cocktail experience in a convenient package without any question marks. No hidden agenda. Just a lot of refreshment with a bit of Texas sincerity.”

The name RancH2O is a play on the words Ranch and H2O and is named after the brand’s flagship product, Ranch Water. Known as the “Unofficial Cocktail of West Texas,” ranch water is a mix of tequila, lime, and soda water that has a long history and many Texas-sized fables as to its origin. Over decades, the cocktail’s popularity transcended into bars and restaurants and is now a hot commodity in the ready-to-drink beverage category. RancH2O’s logo embraces its namesake’s history, drawing inspiration from the custom ironwork of a ranch gate or a cattle brand, embodying the Americana spirit.

“Just like its original predecessor, our cocktails use real premium tequila, vodka, and gin, and proof is in the proof! We are proud of our 6.5% to 7.0% ABV. You can taste the difference, and canned convenience means nothing if it doesn’t taste great,” explains Amelia.

A graduate of Texas A&M with a BBA in Finance, Amelia is no stranger to the beverage industry. Out of college, she worked with a private equity firm in the acquisition of Carolina Beverage Group, a world-class specialty beverage co-packer for leading beverage brands. Here, she discovered her love of the beverage industry. Amelia also worked for beloved convenience retailer 7-Eleven, Inc. assisting in acquiring and integrating over 700 convenience stores and spent the last few years with Sunoco, LP overseeing the Organic Growth and Strategy Group before stepping out to launch RancH2O. These experiences have not only provided her with knowledge about the beverage and consumer packaged goods markets, but she also established a strong network of successful and skilled industry experts along the way who now serve on her advisory board.

“Consumers today want convenience, shareability, and portability, and we’re committed to making RancH2O bigger than Texas,” smiles Amelia.

