Solento Organic Tequila Announces The Solento Surf Festival A Three-Day Film Festival Exploring Stories and Culture Inspired by Surfing.

Encinitas, Calif. — Solento, the award-winning USDA certified organic tequila, announced the Solento Surf Festival which will be held at La Paloma Theater in Encinitas, CA starting Wednesday, September 22nd through Friday, September 24th. Curated by Solento founder + filmmaker Taylor Steele, the local three-day Solento Surf Festival will be a one-of-a-kind experience showcasing some of today’s most captivating films, exclusive world premieres, and conversations with celebrated world class athletes and filmmakers.

“The idea of the Solento Surf Festival is to bring the San Diego community together to share stories and culture inspired by surfing. I’ve been lucky enough to experience pretty much every surf film festival from around the world, and I’m excited to help bring the first to my hometown of Encinitas.” – Taylor Steele, Solento Organic Tequila Founder

Taking place Solento’s homebase, Encinitas, and inspired by Taylor’s formative years in the surf and film industry, the festival will provide a glimpse into Solento’s ‘slow’ culture and surf-centric lifestyle. The Solento Surf Festival is supported by the local Encinitas community and business, as well as brand partners including Vuori, SunBum, C3 Bank, and Dark Arts. The festival will serve as a giveback event with proceeds from all ticket and drink sales being donated to the following charitable organizations: Changing Tides Foundation, Rob Machado Foundation and SurfAid.

The Solento Surf Festival film will feature the following films: Girl’s Can’t Surf (California Premiere), Reckless Isolation, Color of Winter (World Premiere), Save This Shark, Sprout (Scored with Live Band), Surfing, Explore your Mind, Drive Thru, Dark Hollow, The Wave, Beach People, and more.

Tickets to the Solento Surf Festival will be available for purchase on Wednesday, September 8th at solentosurffestival.com.

The Solento Surf Festival will enforce COVID-19 policies in accordinate with the state, country, and federal health guidelines provided.

About Solento Organic Tequila

Made for those who appreciate the ritual of slowing down and being present, Solento is an award-winning, USDA certified organic tequila range. The name Solento is based on the Spanish translation of the words “slow sun”. We celebrate slow. Our certified organic agave grows slowly under the Mexican sun for seven years and is harvested in small batches from a single estate in Jalisco.

Championing field-to-sip organic craft, Solento’s award-winning team has been producing tequila for over 60 years. They practice a production process that respects the environment and favors quality over quantity. Harvesting in small batches from a single estate, our jimadors are meticulous in their technique; they carefully remove the bitter stem leaving behind only the naturally sweet parts of the agave.

For More Information:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/solento-surf-festival-tickets-169737913669