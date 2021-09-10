Stoli Builds On Marketing And Innovation Prowess

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Stoli Group, the leading global ultra-premium spirits and wines company, today announced the addition of Nik Keane, as the Ultra Premium Portfolio Leader and Tim Szonyi as Global Innovations Leader. Keane joins Stoli as a transformational leader with over 20 years international experience accelerating alcohol brands. Szonyi joins Stoli Group as both a top tier management consultant and executive in blue chip organizations and private equity backed companies, with over 20 years experience in the alcohol industry.

“A proven leader with a passion for ultra premium, Keane joins our leadership team working to meet our aggressive five year goals. Szonyi brings unparalleled passion for the liquor industry and brand-led innovation,” commented Damian McKinney, Global CEO of Stoli Group. “We are thrilled to have attracted their deep domain expertise and passion for our legacy, and emerging brands.”

Keane joins Stoli Group after a long, successful stint at Diageo, where he was the global marketing leader brands including the Single Malt Whisky Portfolio, Ultra Premium Scotch, J&B whisky, Tanqueray, Gordon’s Gin, and Captain Morgan Rum as well as running the Guiness Africa business. Previously Nik was at Procter and Gamble and advertising agency JWT leading international campaigns. In addition to his strong track record in accelerating brand performance, Keane is particularily adept at building partnerships, developing winning strategies, driving inclusion and diversity, and instilling creativity flair. In this role, he will lead all Stoli ultra premium brands including Kentucky Owl Bourbon, Bayou Rum (Louisiana) and Tulchan Gin (Scotland).

Most recently Tim built the Commercial Marketing, Innovation and Sales functions of Tribe Breweries one of Australia’s largest Craft Beer Brewers. Previously, Tim worked for global companies including Mars, Levi Strauss and Diageo as a Commercial Director both in Australia, New Zealand and Latin America and the Caribbean. As a CEO Tim led the transformation of Artisan Spirit Merchants, a Vodka & Tequila company launching new Super Premium Vodka brands in the USA, Craft RTD’s and a Premium Tequila brand, all now owned by Asahi Beverages. As a Management Consultant Tim spent 4 years with McKinsey & Co. as a leader in the Marketing & Sales and Consumer & Retail practices focusing on large scale transformations. He also spent 2.5 years in the USA as the Regional Partner Americas for McKinney Rogers, working with the Alcohol Distributor network across the country and supporting clients that included the Bacardi Company Globally and Heineken Americas.

About Stoli Group

Stoli Group was established in 2013 and is responsible for the production, management, and distribution of SPI’s global spirits portfolio. Mainly known for the Stolichnaya Vodka brand, Stoli Group has expanded its portfolio in recent years to appeal to premium on-premise and more sophisticated global consumers. Signature brands are: Stoli Vodka, Elit Vodka, Bayou Rum, Kentucky Owl, Villa One, Gator Bite Rum Liquers, Cenote Tequila, Kah Tequila and Se Busca Mezcal. With a presence across a network of more than 176 markets, Stoli Group works with a passionate team of 200 distributors around the world. Headquartered in Luxembourg, Stoli has production facilities in Russia, Latvia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Argentina, and the United States some of which are steeped in history as early as the 1900s.

For More Information:

