Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey Announces Snowflake Releases Sunshine Peak And Mount Eolus

DENVER, Colo. — Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey is thrilled to announce the return of the annual Snowflake bottle release after a year-long hiatus. This year, for the first time ever, Stranahan’s will release two bottles, including Sunshine Peak, the 2020 batch that went unreleased, and Mount Eolus, the 2021 batch. To celebrate the double unique releases, Stranahan’s has moved the event from the brand’s Colorado distillery to the iconic Red Rocks Parks & Amphitheatre for a one-day only event.

For each Snowflake expression, the Stranahan’s distillery team starts with Stranahan’s American single malts aged between four and eight years in new white American oak barrels with a #3 char, before transferring to a variety of wine, sherry, cognac, run and tequila barrels sourced from around the world. Each year’s batch spends a varying amount of time in different barrels, so the flavor results change every year due to expert blending.

Batch 23, intended to be released in 2020, is well worth the wait. Sunshine Peak is named per Stranahan’s tradition for a “14er” or Colorado Mountain peaking over 14,000 feet. The initial whiskey was finished in casks that once held apple brandies, including Calvados from Normandy and Applejack, as well as Moscatel and Cabernet wines. The resulting whiskey is a burst of brightness, just like its name, with rich red wine notes layered throughout.

For this year’s 24th Batch, Stranahan’s created a tribute to Mount Eolus, the Greek God of Wind, by aging single malt in rye and reposado tequila barrels. Mount Eolus is anchored by a spicy, sweet spirit, with intriguing herbal overtones, a hint of pepper, and a wisp of peat on the finish, like a gentle breeze blowing over a lush field of rye. In addition to reposado and rye barrels, Mount Eolus is finished using extra añejo, Tawny Port, French oak, and lightly peated casks.

“To commemorate a Snowflake event unlike any before it, the distillers and I wanted to build on our Colorado roots with compelling global flavors,” said Owen Martin, Head Distiller at Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey. “For Sunshine Peak, I was inspired by European spirits production to marry our American white oak-aged single malt character with French oak finishes, imparting honeyed apples and dessert wine richness. Mount Eolus elevates the complexity of our signature whiskey base with additional layers of rye and reposado aging and we think Stranahan’s fans will be intrigued by the candied spice of the spirit.”

Per Snowflake tradition, the expressions are exclusively available in-person for one day only on a first-come-first-serve basis. This year, Stranahan’s most ardent fans and whiskey collectors are invited to get to Red Rocks no earlier than 7:00 am MT on December 4, 2021 for a chance to snag a bottle or two of both expressions. This year, only around 1,500 bottles of each expression will be distributed. Snowflake Sunshine Peak and Mount Eolus will be available to purchase for $119.99 with a valid I.D.

The scenic natural venue will accommodate a full day of activities for Stranahan’s fans, complete with the traditional “Snowflake Village” featuring live music, food, drinks, and entertainment for guests to enjoy while they wait to purchase Snowflake bottles.

Tasting Notes for Sunshine Peak:

Casks: Apple Brandy – Moscatel – French Oak – Cabernet

Apple Brandy – Moscatel – French Oak – Cabernet Nose: Caramelized fruits and hints of brown butter. Juicy esters tempered by sweet malt.

Caramelized fruits and hints of brown butter. Juicy esters tempered by sweet malt. Palate: Bright apples and apple skin tannins mellow into richer wine character. Buttercream meringue.

Bright apples and apple skin tannins mellow into richer wine character. Buttercream meringue. Finish: Malt reappears balanced by tobacco and fruit preserves. Ripe apples fold into a long barley sugar finish.

Tasting Notes for Mount Eolus:

Casks: Reposado – Extra Añejo – Rye – Tawny Port – French Oak – Peated Cask

Reposado – Extra Añejo – Rye – Tawny Port – French Oak – Peated Cask Nose: Herbal and complex, with soft notes of butterscotch and cheesecake.

Herbal and complex, with soft notes of butterscotch and cheesecake. Palate: Seesaws between spicy and sweet. A whirlwind of salted caramel, cinnamon, and agave.

Seesaws between spicy and sweet. A whirlwind of salted caramel, cinnamon, and agave. Finish: Creamy and mellow, fading into a gentle wisp of grassy smoke. Begs the company of a cigar.

ABOUT STRANAHAN’S ROCKY MOUNTAIN SINGLE MALT WHISKEY

Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey is a pioneering American single malt whiskey comprised of 100% malted barley and Rocky Mountain water, aged in new American white oak barrels. From grain to glass, Stranahan’s whiskey is distilled and bottled at its Colorado distillery, the state’s first legal distillery since Prohibition. Stranahan’s expressions include Original, Blue Peak, Sherry Cask, Mountain Angel 10 Year Old and the limited-edition yearly release: Snowflake. As one of the first and the best-selling American single malts, Stranahan’s is committed to building recognition and admiration for the category globally.

https://www.stranahans.com