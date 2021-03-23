Tattersall Distilling Opens Destination Distillery in River Falls this Fall

Minneapolis, Minn. – Tattersall Distilling has announced plans to open a destination distillery and second production facility in River Falls, Wisconsin this fall. The 75k square-foot facility will have a focus on sustainability, featuring indoor and outdoor event spaces, an on-site restaurant, a large retail market and expanded production capabilities. This move will allow Tattersall to continue to grow production while maintaining its cocktail room in Minneapolis. Tattersall plans to reopen its Northeast Minneapolis cocktail room this summer with expanded seating, providing more room for guests to socially distance.

“We’ve been on the hunt for a second location for over two years,” says Jon Kreidler, founder, and chief officer of Tattersall Distilling. “Because of Minnesota’s restrictive liquor laws, to maintain our presence in Minneapolis, we were forced to look outside of the state’s borders. To stay as close as possible, we landed on River Falls and couldn’t be more excited. Not only do Dan and I have personal ties to Wisconsin, but the town has a focus on sustainability and renewables which aligns perfectly with Tattersall’s brand and vision. Not to mention, we’ve got the Kinnickinnic River, mountain bike trails, hiking, golf and more in our new backyard.”

The destination distillery is being designed by River Valley Architects and built by Market & Johnson and will look and feel similar to Tattersall’s Minneapolis location. The new space will feature the following amenities:

Full-service restaurant and cocktail bar serving modern American cuisine and an innovative cocktail program for up to 150 guests

Outdoor patio with access to an indoor/outdoor bar and a variety of seating options including fire pits and lawn games for up to 250 guests

Large amphitheater, ideal for outdoor wedding ceremonies, festivals, concerts and markets

Grand ballroom, supported by an adjacent pre-event space, that can be divided into three distinct spaces or left whole for up to 420 guests

Boardroom with full AV capabilities for up to 16 seated guests

Two VIP suites for wedding parties to get ready, green rooms or intimate meeting space

Enlarged barrel room, providing a unique and intimate experience for events, tours andtastings

Retail market, allowing guests to shop Tattersall merchandise including spirits in all sizes, mixers, collaboration items, novelties, clothing and more. A central tasting bar invites guests to try before they buy and a second experience bar serves as the starting point for distillery tours, educational classes, training and exclusive food and drink experiences.

In 2019, Tattersall’s production was on track to exceed Minnesota’s state cap on production for microdistilleries. Current laws state that if a microdistillery exceeds production of 40,000 proof gallons, they are unable to operate a cocktail room or sell product directly to their guests. Despite numerous efforts from Tattersall and the Minnesota Distillers Guild over the past four years, the law has remained unchanged.

As Tattersall enters its 30th state for distribution, the majority of its production will be moved to the River Falls distillery, ensuring that the cocktail room in Northeast Minneapolis remains in operation. Additionally, Wisconsin’s liquor laws allow Tattersall’s new location to sell unlimited spirits to guests, enabling guests to leave with all of the proper ingredients needed to recreate their favorite drinks. With no restrictions on production overall, one-of-a-kind spirits with limited-edition releases are already in the works.

Tattersall is putting several sustainability measures into place that align with Renewable River Falls, the city campaign that encourages and supports residents and businesses in going 100% renewable. A 400kW solar array is being installed on the roof of the building, which is expected to produce a yearly average of 472,000kWh of electricity. Further, a water reclamation system will recycle production water, reducing overall water usage. Tattersall will continue to work with upcycled ingredient company, NETZRO, as the first distillery in the country to commercially upcycle spent grain for human consumption. Surplus spent grain will go to a local cattle and bison farmer, whose livestock will be fed Tattersall’s spent grain before the meat is served in its restaurant. Grain and ingredients will continue to be locally sourced from small farms and a new mill will be installed, allowing Tattersall to mill all of its grains on-site.

Tattersall plans to reopen its Northeast Minneapolis cocktail room this June after being temporarily closed since March of last year due to Covid-19. The cocktail room will undergo an expansion over the summer, providing additional space between tables to enable safer social distancing measures. Several hospitality changes will be implemented as well, including a reservations system, hosted seating and technology-driven menu ordering. A small amount of production will remain in Northeast to supply the cocktail room.

Tattersall Distilling’s River Falls location is slated to open this fall. Tattersall is currently finalizing plans for the project.

About Tattersall Distilling:

Founded just over five years ago, Tattersall’s portfolio has grown to more than 30 all-natural spirits and liqueurs available in 30 states. Products are always made from the best ingredients available, which are locally sourced whenever possible. As such, Tattersall has gained national recognition with top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, American Craft Spirits Association Awards, American Distilling Institute Awards and more. Tattersall is proudly a

member of Minnesota Grown, meaning all products include at least 80% of Minnesota-grown ingredients. Tattersall was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the past two consecutive years.

For More Information:

https://www.tattersalldistilling.com/