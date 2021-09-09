Tromba Tequila Restores Nearly Extinct Agave Plants in Jalisco Through Ecological Initiative

Jalisco, Mexico — Tequila Tromba, produced by renowned Master Distiller Marco Cedano in the Los Altos highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, launches their Endangered Agave Program (EAP) on September 16, 2021.

The premium tequila brand will seed wild agave plants on their designated sanctuary near the base of the Volcán de Colima for every bottle sold to help save endangered populations of the prized species and debuts the initiative during the Tromba’s celebrated International Paloma Appreciation Week program.

Tequila Tromba co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Nick Reid, the creator of the program, says “Thousands of plants are harvested and destroyed each year to create corporate farmland, threatening the diversity of the agave population.” He adds, “The Endangered Agave Program will help restore those species on the brink of extinction to help ensure that wild agave, one of Mexico’s most important agricultural gems, can thrive long-term and establish a sustainable source of seeds for future planting in the region.”

Beginning September 16, Mexican Independence Day, for every case of Tromba sold, one endangered agave will be planted with a goal of planting 5,000 plants representing five species that are in most need of protection and repopulation. No agave on the sanctuary will be harvested to produce spirit products instead, the plants will be allowed to mature, flower, and seed to create a rich source and ecosystem for mezcal producers to replant their own crop development. The Endangered Agave Program is in partnership with the Partida family in Zapotitlan de Vadillo, creators of the Mezcal Chacolo brand.

About Tequila Tromba

Tequila Tromba, named for the intense rainstorms that rejuvenate the agave fields of the Jalisco Highlands, emerged when a group of young tequila lovers teamed up with the original Master Distiller of premium tequila, Marco Cedano. Building the brand out of their backpacks bottle by bottle, bar by bar, they remain uniquely Distiller-owned and have become one of the of the world’s top craft tequilas. Their entrepreneurial spirit, obsession for quality, and passion to change the way the world sees tequila has brought them to where they are today – and they look to celebrate their commitment to craftsmanship in every sip. Tromba currently sells Blanco, Reposado and Añejo tequilas with a forthcoming launch of an Extra Añejo in Fall 2021; Tromba is sold in North America and Australia.

For More Information:

http://tequilatromba.com/tequila-tromba-ipaw/