U.S. Gin Association Created To Highlight And Support Craft Distillers In The Category

Durham, N.C. – A new craft spirits organization has been created to progress the affinity and passion for the Gin category in the U.S. amongst distillers, the beverage trade (on- and off-premise stakeholders), and media while celebrating the innovation within this growing category. Spearheaded by Melissa and Lee Katrincic, co-founders and owners of Durham Distillery, distillers of Conniption Gin, and organized by a handful of pioneering craft distilleries, the U.S. Gin Association will share the wonderful new things U.S. gin distillers bring to the market each year through education and other programming.

The U.S. Gin Association is specifically focused on craft distilleries and small, independent producers with the goal to elevate and shine light on this important group of distillers as well as drive brand awareness through programming, media opportunities and more. In addition to its Durham Distillery founders, the U.S. Gin Association currently has eight charter members – all of them distillers who make at least one expression of gin – including:

While these are the association’s initial charter members, any interested U.S. gin distillers are welcome to contact the organization about membership opportunities. Our main focus is to bring together the best U.S. gin distillers in the industry who are seeking to advance the Gin category.

Gin is recognized as a respected, innovative, and leading spirit category throughout the world. Here in the U.S., gin has seen an explosive resurgence, marked by a phenomenal rise in consumer demand, cocktail creativity, and media enthusiasm.

“With the exponential trend and enthusiasm in the U.S. market for gin over the past several years, the U.S. Gin Association is a natural answer and extension to the U.S. gin-aissance,” said Melissa Katrincic, co-owner, President & CEO of Durham Distillery. “As more gins are being distilled in the U.S., this Association will be a source of expertise and celebration, ensuring education for both the industry and our consumers on the latest trends, data and future of the U.S. Gin category.”

The demand for U.S.-distilled Gin is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. A couple of category highlights include:

Total global gin consumption is expected to rise 4.4% during the period 2018-2023, according to the IWSR’s forecasts.

Per DISCUS, there has been year over year growth for 2019 – 2020 for the entire gin category, and, the premium, high-end premium and super premium categories increased in gross revenue by 6.3%, 7.7% and 8.7% respectively.

