Volley Tequila Seltzer To Expand Distribution To Washington D.C.

Volley, the award-winning tequila seltzer made with just three clean ingredients: 100% blue agave tequila, sparkling water, and organic juice, announced that it has appointed Breakthru Beverage Group to service the Washington D.C. market. Breakthru Volley plans to roll out in several new markets across the United States within the coming months.

“This is a very exciting time for Volley, and we feel grateful to continue distributing our product across so many different markets and now we add Washington D.C. with Breakthru’s proven brand building capabilities to that growing list,” said Co-Founder Camila Soriano. “We’re fighting for more transparency in the products we consume every day and Volley showcases this by not only being free of any added sugars, syrup or additives, but also as an honest product made with only real ingredients. We’re so excited that consumers in Washington D.C. can now experience that!”

As the first hard seltzer of its kind crafted with only three clean ingredients and zero additives, Volley launched in July 2020, stirring up the booming ready-to-drink category. Following immense success and local buzz on the East Coast and in many New England and Southeastern markets, Volley’s founders, a husband and wife duo, Christopher Wirth and Camila Soriano knew it was time to expand into Washington D.C.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with Volley and build on the success we’ve had together in Florida, South Carolina and Arizona. We see this as a tremendous addition to our growing RTD portfolio where we have honed our strategies in this space to meet changing consumer demands,” said E. Lloyd Sobel, Chief Commercial Officer for Breakthru Beverage Group. “We are passionate about building a diverse portfolio that is reflective of the customers and the communities we serve, and Volley, which was co-founded by Camilia Soriano, is a brand with a great story that will make a meaningful connection with D.C. consumers.”

Volley is made with 100% blue agave tequila from the highlands of Jalisco, avoiding the harmful additives of “mixto” tequila and other malt liquors. Mixed with 100% organic fruit juice never from concentrate, Volley is available in four classic flavors: Zesty Lime, Spicy Ginger, Sharp Grapefruit and Tropical Mango. Enjoy Volley chilled from the can or on the rocks, and don’t forget to flip the can before serving to activate the real, organic juice that has settled at the bottom!

Volley is now available in New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Arizona, South Carolina and Washington D.C. markets at a suggested retail price of $14.99 for a four can variety-pack or single flavor four-pack, or individually at $3.75 per 355ml can. Additionally, Volley ships nationwide through their new ecommerce platform, drinkvolley.com/pages/shop.

ABOUT VOLLEY

Founded by industry experts and husband and wife, Christopher Wirth and Camila Soriano, Volley is a new line of award-winning tequila-based seltzers that combines three clean ingredients: 100% blue agave tequila, sparkling water and organic juice. As the first clean tequila seltzer on the market, Volley has eliminated commonly-used fake sugars, natural flavorings, essences and corn syrup (unlike most other canned offerings on the market). Mixed with 100% organic fruit juice never from concentrate, Volley is available in four classic flavors: Zesty Lime, Spicy Ginger, Sharp Grapefruit and Tropical Mango. Volley embodies its can-do minded values to outdoor sustainability through a proud partnership with Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the outdoors.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

For More Information:

https://drinkvolley.com/pages/shop