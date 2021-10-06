Widow Jane Distillery’s “Decadence” Bourbon Returns For Fall 2021

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Widow Jane Distillery announced that Decadence, the brand’s signature 10-year bourbon blended in small batches and then finished in American Oak Barrels that held Upstate New York’s Crown Maple artisan maple syrup, will return to retail shelves and back bars across the US beginning in October.

The maple syrup barrel finish delivers a rich, creamy-smooth and slightly sweet mouthful of whiskey that includes a faint maple note.

The Brooklyn-based distillery, led by president and head distiller Lisa Wicker, introduced the first 550 case batch of Decadence in April 2020, along with the second batch, another 550 cases made available in October of that year, both selling out in a matter of days, suggesting that retailers anticipated the product’s popularity with consumers for winter warming cocktails like toddies and Old Fashioned riffs, and even served neat or on a rock.

By the numbers: Widow Jane Decadence is bottled at 45.5% ABV (91 proof); SRP $89.99.

Tasting notes:

Nose: Sugared pecans, maple, birch beer, charred oak

Palate: Vanilla, burnt sugar, cinnamon, bark

Finish: Brown sugar, shortbread, mellow tobacco, old whiskey; delivers a slightly sweet, creamy-rich mouthfeel and lingering finish

Crown Maple makes its home in the Hudson Valley, a short drive from the legendary Rosendale Mines where Widow Jane harvests limestone-rich water to proof its whiskeys.

The synergy between Widow Jane and Crown Maple dates to 2014 when the distillery first provided whiskey for Crown’s bourbon barrel aged maple syrup.

“Finishing Decadence in barrels that previously contained Crown Maple Syrup serves to enhance the richness that bourbon lovers already associate with Widow Jane,” said Wicker. “When we introduced the product in April 2020, it was so well received by the serious whiskey drinker. It became obvious quickly that we needed to follow up with another release.”

Each batch release of Widow Jane Decadence represents between 500 and 550 cases (3,000 – 3,300 bottles). The fall and winter 2021 batches will collectively yield around 2,000 cases, or 12,000 bottles, and will be available in most major whiskey markets beginning in October, 2021.

Hot Toddy

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Widow Jane Decadence Bourbon

½ oz Crown Maple organic maple syrup

½ oz fresh lemon juice

Hot water

Preparation:

Add Widow Jane Decadence, maple syrup and lemon juice into a mug

Top with hot water and stir

Garnish with a lemon wedge and cinnamon stick

Jane’s Crown Old Fashioned:

Ingredients:

2 ½ oz. Widow Jane Decadence

¼ oz. Crown Maple Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

3 dashes orange bitters

Preparation:

Build in large rocks glass over large, clear, fresh ice cube

Garnish with large sliced orange twist

About Widow Jane Distillery

Widow Jane is an award-winning artisanal distillery located in the New York City neighborhood of Red Hook, Brooklyn. The company is named in homage to one the legendary mines of Rosendale in Upstate New York, from which the brand sources its proofing water. Before becoming a natural reserve of extraordinary mineral water, the mines produced the natural cement used to construct some of the most iconic American landmarks, such as the Brooklyn Bridge and the Empire State Building, among others. The pure, limestone-filtered water from the mine, plus one of the country’s largest holdings of long-aged Bourbons, and a refusal to compromise the product with chill-filtration, are just three elements that make Widow Jane a stand-out whiskey company.

The facility in Red Hook includes warehousing, aging, barreling, blending and bottling. For more information, visit widowjane.com or find Widow Jane on Instagram @widow_jane.

About Crown Maple

Crown Maple is Quite Possibly the Purest Maple Syrup on Earth® and sets a new standard of excellence for maple. Founded by Robb & Lydia Turner in 2010, Crown Maple has been carefully crafted from the ground up to become the preeminent maple syrup brand. By pairing the best nature has to offer ® with artisan craftsmanship and breakthrough proprietary production technology, Crown Maple creates an exceptional maple experience. Crown Maple products are estate-produced, certified-organic and provide a superior and distinctive taste and performance that elevates Crown Maple beyond a sweetener and into a defining ingredient.

The Crown Maple Estate is based in New York’s Hudson Valley at Madava Farms, the Turner family’s farm, and has quickly become New York’s largest maple syrup producer. With availability from coast-to-coast, Crown Maple is the syrup of choice served at top restaurants, resorts, and culinary institutions and is available for purchase at national grocery stores, natural retailers, specialty stores, and foodservice distributors. Crown Maple products can also be purchased online at crownmaple.com.

For More Information:

https://widowjane.com