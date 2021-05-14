Wild Roots Spirits Names An Official Partner Of Portland Thorns FC

Portland, Ore. – Wild Roots, a line of locally made vodkas and gins that use real fruit to embody the spirit of the Pacific Northwest, announced they will be an official partner of Portland’s National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team, Thorns FC.

“We have a lot of hometown pride for the Thorns and a Wild Roots partnership is such a natural fit,” says Ali Joseph, Co-owner of Wild Roots Spirits. “We sponsored the Timbers in previous seasons, but wanted to switch things up this year while continuing to support and cheer along with the Portland FC community.”

“We take pride in partnering with local companies and are excited to add Wild Roots to our Thorns partnership family,” says Mike Golub, President of Business for Thorns FC.

The base of Wild Roots is a 100 times filtered vodka distilled from pristine Pacific Northwest water and American-grown corn. For their infused vodkas, Wild Roots adds over a pound of real fruit per bottle. Current infused vodkas include: Raspberry, Apple & Cinnamon, Pear, Dark Sweet Cherry, Cranberry, Peach, Marionberry and Huckleberry. Wild Roots has also extended their line to include a London Dry Gin and Cucumber & Grapefruit Infused Gin.

Wild Roots has created a signature cocktail for Thorns FC home games – “Every Rose Has It’s Thorn” featuring Wild Roots Vodka, rose syrup, and soda water. With a smooth vodka base and prominent fruit flavor, the combination of Wild Roots and a splash of club soda, sprite or lemonade creates a simple but elevated cocktail for fans to enjoy.

Wild Roots vodkas will be available during Thorns home games at the iconic downtown Portland sports facility Providence Park at all concession stands where alcohol is served. Once Covid restrictions allow it, Wild Roots will also have dedicated wrapped bar carts and other activations.

Wild Roots can also be found throughout Oregon at liquor stores, bars, and their soon-to-reopen Wild Roots Tasting Room located at the corner of East Burnside and Grand St.

About Wild Roots

Wild Roots creates all-natural spirits to embody the true essence of the Pacific Northwest and stay true to the fruit. There are few places in the world that produced fruit as flavorful and abundant as Oregon’s Willamette Valley, and Wild Roots celebrates this region and its rich soil, pure water and exceptional climate by delivering authentic, natural and delicious products. Wild Roots offers eight fruit-infused vodkas – Raspberry, Apple & Cinnamon, Pear, Dark Sweet Cherry, Cranberry, Peach and prized hyperlocal fruits Marionberry and Huckleberry – as well as a Cucumber & Grapefruit infused Gin, and exceptional non-infused Vodka and Gin. Founded in 2012, Wild Roots is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team, Chris and Ali Joseph in Portland, Ore.

About Thorns FC

Portland Thorns FC is an American professional women’s soccer team based in Portland, Oregon that plays their home matches at the iconic Providence Park. Established in 2012, the team began play in 2013 as one of the founding teams of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) – the top-ranked professional women’s soccer league in the United States. Thorns FC rank among the best globally in attendance across male and female professional soccer clubs. The team has won four trophies – 2013, 2017 NWSL Championship, 2016 NWSL Shield, 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup.

For More Information:

https://www.wildrootsspirits.com/