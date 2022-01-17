American Harvest Vodka Partners with Bronc Rider Mitch Pollock for 2022 Season

Las Vegas — American Harvest Vodka has named Mitch Pollock as their rodeo partner for the 2022 season.

Mitch Pollock is a PRCA Saddle Bronc Rider and National Finals Qualifier. Mitch has been competing at the professional level for 7 years. He makes his home in Twin Falls, Idaho where he also farms and ranches. In 2019, he qualified for his first Nationals Finals Rodeo, placing 13th in the world.

Pollock stated: “American Harvest Vodka has been incredibly supportive for my 2022 season. I love this brand because it’s made right in my own backyard and supports local, American farmers.”

Rebecca Running, CEO of Darco Spirits, added: “Mitch embodies everything that American Harvest represents. He is hardworking, authentic, and a proud American. We are pleased to be a part of his team and support him for the 2022 season.”

American Harvest Vodka is made in Rigby, Idaho using organic ingredients. By working alongside the farmers, American Harvest ensures that regenerative farming practices are used so its products are not only the best for its customers but also for the planet. American Harvest Vodka is made from Rocky Mountain Winter Wheat and Snake River Water from a pristine underground aquifer and was recently named as one of the Top 50 Domestic Vodkas in the U.S. by The Fifty Best.

American Harvest Vodka is a part of the Darco Spirits portfolio, owned by David Adelman of Darco Capital. Darco Spirits products are currently available to purchase in-store at select Major Market, Total Wine and Bevmo locations across the United States.

