Benchmark Beverage Company Buys into Traditon Mexico GmhB

MICHIGAN–After starting from bottle one only 6 years ago, Benchmark Beverage Company is making a splash into supplier ownership.

“We are truly excited about our investment in Padre Azul Super Premium Tequila,” said Auday Arabo, founder and President of Benchmark Beverage Company. “It shows the evolution of our company which has experienced over 100 percent growth year over year since its inception six years ago.”

Benchmark Beverage Company first started brokering Padre Azul Super Premium Tequila two and half years ago in the State of Michigan. It is an amazing product, super luxury ultra- premium tequila with an amazing story and even better product inside the bottle and amazing people around it, including one of the few female master distillers in Mexico.

Our sales increased every month and then Benchmark Beverage Company became the USA importer in 2021 and Padre Azul Tequila doubled their sales and for the first time, the US market did better than the European market for Padre Azul Super Premium Tequila. Padre Azul Super Premium

Tequila is a young brand with amazing potential. It was created only 8 years ago and only made its debut in the US 4 years ago. In 2021 sales were over 10,000 cases in the US alone. As we move into 2022 we look to build on our past success and to continue the unprecedented growth of the brand that we have seen in the past.

We aim to be the most inspired Agave Spirits brand on the globe. Our vision is to bottle the essence of Mexican culture and bring it to the people,” said Hans-Peter Eder, founder of Padre Azul Super Premium Tequila. Spend your time with family and friends enjoying a good sip of Padre Azul Super Premium Tequila – we found friends with Benchmark Beverage Company as a partner, which is exciting for us!”

Padre Azul Super Premium Tequila is sold in 36 countries around the world, but the USA is our most important and up and coming market and with Benchmark Beverage Company, we believe we are ready to jump into the deep end of the pool when it comes competition in the tequila space, said Stefan Lackner, Managing partner of Tradition Mexico GmbH.

“The Lipari Family looks forward to this new partnership, through our LKI Investments Company and Benchmark Beverage Company, with the Tradition Mexico GmbH organization.” said Thom Lipari. “We are honored to be teamed up with such an impressive organization and look forward to much success as we work together to grow this great brand.”

This is the first, but not the last supplier investment Benchmark Beverage Company plans to make! This is just another step in making Benchmark Beverage Company one of the fastest growing companies in the spirits industry. With LKI’s support we look forward to many more opportunities in the future.

https://padreazul.com/