Blue Run Spirits Releases Golden Rye Whiskey Batch 2

Blue Run Spirits announces the release of Golden Rye Whiskey Batch 2, now available online and at spirits retailers across the U.S. and Canada. Golden Rye Whiskey Batch 2 was born from the same distillation that brought us Golden Rye Batch 1, which was released in September 2021, winning a Gold Medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Batch 2 comes from 102 select barrels and is bottled at 95 proof. It will be available at $99.99 SRP. The bottle design will remain the same as Batch 1, which sold out very quickly, particularly online where stocks were depleted in mere minutes. This is Blue Run’s tenth whiskey release since the company launched in October 2020.

Blue Run Spirits is now distributed in 15 U.S. states (CA, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, KY, LA, MD, NJ, NY, TX, TN, and SC), and is also available online through Seelbach’s.

About Blue Run Spirits

Blue Run Spirits is a new kind of spirits company, creating a unique proposition by tapping into the deep heritage and craft that makes a truly great whiskey, then elevating the experience to reach a younger, broader and more diverse whiskey drinker.

For More Information:

https://www.bluerunspirits.com/