Brandy Presidente Launches New Bottle and Label

González Byass USA is releasing Brandy Presidente with a new label and bottle to showcase the brandy’s heritage with ‘De Mexico Para Todos’ (translating to from Mexico from all) embossed on the bottle to celebrate the brand’s heritage.

Presidente is the national drink of Mexico, produced by Casa Pedro Domecq; the Domecq company is the top producer of brandy in Mexico and was founded in Jerez, Spain 1822 by Pedro Domecq Lembeye to produce high quality sherries and brandies. In 1941 the company set up brandy distilleries and soleras in Mexico and South America, launching Presidente in 1956.

The bottle also now includes a visible crest embossed in red, signifying the Casa Pedro Domecq heritage, along with the Domecq signature. Nicolás Bertino, CEO and Country Manager of González Byass USA, says, “Presidente is the second-largest imported brandy in the U.S. and we wanted to showcase the heritage and modernity of the brand, while what’s in this new bottle is the same, delicious brandy millions have come to love.”

Retailing for $16.99, Presidente will transition to the new 750ml bottle across the U.S. in August 2022, in addition to 200ml, 375ml, 1L, and 1.75L bottle formats.

