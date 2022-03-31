Cape Cod’r Launches Ready-To-Drink Canned Cocktails Inspired By Summertime On The Cape

Cape Cod, Mass.–Cape Cod’r, the newest ready-to-drink canned cocktail brand with a passion for happiness, is launching its first flavors on April 18, 2022. Cape Cod’r Craft Cocktails are a twist on the famous Cape Codder, the region’s signature cocktail. Cape Cod’r aims to be more than just a cocktail, it’s a lifestyle inspired by the joys of drinking your favorite drink, with your favorite people in the place you love the most – Cape Cod or elsewhere. The product will be available on Cape Cod to start, and then throughout the northeast region, with plans to soon become available across the country, bringing the joy of summers on the Cape to cocktail drinkers everywhere.

Cape Cod’r is launching with four simple flavors, each made with only three ingredients:

Classic: Vodka, Cranberry, Mint (12 oz./355ml 4.5% ABV)

Bae Breeze: Vodka, Cranberry, Grapefruit (12 oz./355ml 4.5% ABV)

Perfect Storm: White Rum, Ginger, Lime (12 oz./355ml 4.5% ABV)

Ocean Breeze: White Rum, Blueberry, Lemon (12 oz./350ml 4.5% ABV)

Each of these first four original flavors embodies one specific part of what it means to be summering on the Cape, and aims to bring those memories and feelings to the forefront during consumption. Cape Cod’r cocktails have been designed to stand out in flavor and on the shelf, with simple but colorful, vibrant, eye-catching designs that bring as much joy to look at as the cocktail does to drink. The cocktails are gluten free and made with only three simple ingredients. With a low ABV of less than 5%, each can contains less than 100 calories, and has no added sugar. Cape Cod’r expects to launch additional flavors in the future.

Created by brothers-in-law Kevin O’Leary and Will Patch to bring people together and make it easy to cherish time spent with loved ones, Cape Cod’r’s mission is to encourage people to create lasting memories with their favorite people– on or off the Cape.

“Cod’r began in the first few months of a global pandemic when long summer days on the Cape felt far from reach and I was thinking about watching the sunset while having a Cape Codder with my grandfather like we always do in the summer,” O’Leary explains. “I wasn’t sure if that would be able to happen that summer, and I knew I wasn’t alone in that uncertainty. I wanted to find a way to make us all feel happier.”

A packaged Cape Codder cocktail you can enjoy anywhere recreates that nostalgic sensation, inspired by the first cocktail Kevin ever tried, sitting with his grandfather and family outside their Cape house on Swan River at sunset. The ready-to-drink cocktail resonates with others who crave similar memories of carefree summers, reminding us of the good times past and the good times ahead.

Cape Cod’r canned cocktails will be available in Massachusetts just in time for a perfect summer, wherever your Cape may be. Partnering with distributor Craft Collective, product is expected to be in 500 stores by this summer, as well as select Cape Cod resorts, hotels and restaurants. Cape Cod’r SRP is $8.99-12.99 per 4-pack of 12 oz. cans.

