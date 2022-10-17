Cathead Distillery Debuts Single Barrel Selection Of Their Old Soul Bourbon

JACKSON, Miss. – Cathead Distillery, Mississippi’s first and oldest legal distillery, is excited to announce its 2022 Old Soul Bourbon Single Barrel release, produced from barrels hand selected for their special and distinguished characteristics.

Developed by Cathead Distillery Co-Founders Richard Patrick and Austin Evans, this year’s Old Soul Bourbon single barrel selection featured just 61 barrels, all carefully reviewed and chosen during the maturation process. Tailored for the discerning palate, barrels that undergo the single barrel process are some of the most monitored and judged.

“We keep a watchful eye on barrel profiles that show a superior nose and palate during maturation,” said Richard Patrick. “The result of this year’s review process and selections is a particularly unique bourbon that we’re excited to share with our fellow Old Soul fans.”

Staying true to the distillery’s trusted process, this edition of Cathead’s Old Soul Bourbon is crafted the old-fashioned way and is aged onsite at the Jackson, MS-based distillery. The strong Southern heat and humidity offer an ideal environment for maturation, allowing Old Soul to produce older flavor notes throughout its maturation.

The 2022 Single Barrel release features a dominant aroma of cherry and vanilla, followed by hints of maple syrup and nutty undertones. On the palate, sweet vanilla is at the forefront followed by notes of hazelnut, leather, and pepper with a dark chocolate and toffee finish. This Old Soul is best enjoyed on the rocks or stirred up in a classic bourbon cocktail.

With a suggested retail price of $69.99, this new bottle can be found in select retailers across the country.

About Cathead Distillery

The first legal distillery in the state of Mississippi, Cathead Distillery was founded in 2010 by friends and blues fans Austin Evans and Richard Patrick. Located in the heart of downtown Jackson, the distillery currently produces seven award-winning, small batch spirits—Cathead Original Vodka, Cathead Honeysuckle Vodka, Cathead Bitter Orange Vodka, Bristow Gin, Hoodoo Chicory Liquor, and Old Soul Bourbon Whiskey—as well as a line of canned cocktails, Cathead Sparkling. Cathead Distillery is a 2020 James Beard semi-finalist for Outstanding Spirits Producer and is celebrated not only for its authentic products, but a strong commitment to their community. The name “Cathead,” a term first coined by Mississippi blues musicians as a nod to respected artists, is the brand’s way of paying homage to the state’s rich musical heritage; in this spirit, Cathead also donates a portion of proceeds to nonprofits that contribute to the region’s abundant arts and culture. With several new products on the horizon, the team looks forward to continuing to create and innovate in the craft spirit space.

