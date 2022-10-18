Convite Mezcal Announces The Bartender Residency In Oaxaca, Mexico

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Convite, the best-selling mezcal in Oaxaca, just launched a one-of-a-kind educational exchange in partnership with Lush Life Productions called The Bartender Residency. As a nod to the spirit’s undeniable growth trajectory and increasing popularity on cocktail menus, Convite will be at the forefront of the mezcal movement in America as it upskills bartenders and offers a unique learning opportunity in the heart of Mexico’s mezcal-producing region. One hundred percent Oaxacan, Convite aims to elevate its heritage, from the generations-old process that transforms wild agave into a premium mezcal to the design of its bottle, evoking an etched clay pot used in the past to store mezcal.

To help hone their craft, bartenders will receive hands on training and education from Convite’s master distillers – Daniel and Cosme Hernández – from tours of the wild agave fields to distillation deep dives. Daniel and Cosme, along with Convite founder Jorge Vera, are uniquely positioned to drive this unique mezcal training. Born and raised in Oaxaca, the Hernández brothers are sixth-generation distillers, and celebrated local pioneers for cultivating wild and difficult-to-work with agaves, from which they produce their award-winning mezcal. Instrumental to Convite’s success, the brothers embody decades of experience, knowledge, and profound respect for hand-crafted mezcal. In addition to founding Convite, Jorge Vera serves as the president of the Cluster del Mezcal Oaxaca.

“As champions of authenticity and heritage, we believe it would be a disservice to the people of Oaxaca not to let them be leaders in the mezcal movement in America,” says Hotaling CMO Brian Radics. “What better way than The Bartender Residency to become an instrumental pillar of preservation where the experts of artisanal mezcal share their knowledge.”

Legitimacy and authenticity are at the heart of the Bartender Residency. Designed to educate, inspire, and spark curiosity as attendees are immersed in Oaxacan culture, The Bartender Residency will be divided into educational sessions, mezcal tastings, visits to the?palenque?to learn about the artisanal distillation process and tours of the wild agave fields. Participants will also bartend at Casa Convite to practice and share different techniques and cocktail recipes. In addition, bartenders will host a Master Class for local Oaxacan bartenders on a topic of their choice.?Graduates will return home ready to put their newly acquired knowledge into practice and become leaders in the mezcal boom.

“Convite embodies the spirit of Oaxaca: legendary hospitality, thirst for life, and genuine joy for gathering with friends,” says Jorge Vera, founder of Convite and president of the Cluster del Mezcal in Oaxaca. “Our residency brings bartenders from around the U.S. to build a community, share their experiences and grow together as they gain profound knowledge about mezcal.”

As upskilling is an integral part of individual growth, The Bartender Residency is open to all interested bartenders at different levels in their respective careers. The residency will be available year-round and will take place during the first week of every month.

About Convite Mezcal

Convite is the leading mezcal in Oaxaca, a one-of-a-kind, premium, and artisanal mezcal that embodies authenticity and tradition. Convite’s name can be translated to an invitation to a party, and in true Oaxacan spirit, Convite is a call to gather in greatness, celebration, and community. Convite’s five expressions – Espadín Esencial, Espadín-Madrecuishe, Tepextate, Coyote, and Jabalí – are distilled by multi-generation master distillers using traditional methods.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco distiller & importer, creates, curates, and builds artisanal brands of unmatched character and quality.? Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America’s first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junipero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling’s most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling’s Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 29th year of distilling and its 12th year of commercially uniting likeminded distillers from around the world to share the passion and raise the bar.

Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more.

https://lush-life-productions.mykajabi.com/casa-convite-bartender-residency/