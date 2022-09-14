Devil’s Foot Beverage Company Triples Production, Announces New Craft-Inclusive Taproom

ASHEVILLE, N.C .— Devil’s Foot Beverage Company, the Asheville-based craft soda maker specializing in farm-to-can craft beverages, has announced their expansion to a new production facility and taproom at 131 Sweeten Creek Road. The 14,400 sq.-ft. facility will allow Devil’s Foot to triple their production to over 7,000 cans/day, serve customers with craft sodas in cans and on tap in the new brewery taproom and bar, and expand their current lineup of farm-to-can craft sodas. The taproom – dubbed ‘The Mule’ – will feature a full-service bar showcasing craft cocktails and mocktails, seasonal craft sodas, and other locally made beverages (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic) to offer a fully inclusive range of craft beverage options. The new location also includes event space for private and community events, which Devil’s Foot will use to support their non-profit community partners, with the 1-acre property allowing for a wealth of outdoor seating and parking. The Devil’s Foot team anticipates an early October opening for The Mule, and will announce the exact date of the opening and subsequent celebration on social media.

Devil’s Foot began with a group of friends getting together to brew a spicy, non-alcoholic ginger beer in their Asheville backyard. When founders Ben Colvin and Jacob Baumann realized there was a gap in the market for celebratory, bubbly, and non-alcoholic craft beverages made with real fruit and no artificial sweeteners, they launched Devil’s Foot Beverage Company. Their focus would be sourcing fresh fruit from local and organic farmers, brewing the sodas as simply and sustainably as possible, sweetening them only lightly for a lower sugar option.

The Devil’s Foot team officially launched in Asheville in 2017 with the brand’s Classic Ginger Beer. Today, Devil’s Foot produces twelve distinct flavors of craft soda, all of which contain 18g of sugar or less (less than half the sugar in a traditional soda). The beverages are made with fruits and roots from organic, local, or family-run farms, and are lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar and regional honey. In addition to their Classic Ginger Beer flavor, the lineup now includes Fuego Ginger Beer, Ghost Ginger Beer, Blackberry Ginger Beer, Sparkling Black Tea & Lemonade, Sparkling Lemonade, Sparkling Limeade, Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade, Sparkling Blueberry Lemonade, Sparkling Cherry Limeade, Sparkling Peach Lemonade, and Hop’d Lemonade (a collaboration with The Whale Craft Beer Collective).

The expansion comes at an exciting time for the Devil’s Foot team. Devil’s Foot currently has statewide distribution in North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, & Georgia, with more distributors waiting in the wings. It’s a far cry from when Colvin and Baumann were brewing out of Colvin’s kitchen.

“We’ve been talking with other distributors who are eager to bring Devil’s Foot to their portfolio, and our new space will really allow us to meet the moment by tripling our production capacity,” says Ben Colvin, president of Devil’s Foot. “Many of our longtime partners are bars and breweries who are really eager to carry a craft beverage that’s non-alcoholic but still celebratory for special occasions. Having a non-alcoholic option makes social gatherings a lot more inclusive and seamless for people choosing not to drink or just taking a break for whatever reason.”

Craft sodas made by Devil’s Foot Beverages can be found throughout the Carolinas, Alabama, and Georgia. Shipping is also available nationwide, with cases of 24 (including a ‘build your own case’ feature) available at devilsfootbrew.com.

Launched in 2017 by a group of friends in Asheville, NC, Devil’s Foot Beverage Company produces a full line of farm-to-can craft sodas using local and organic roots and fruits. Sweetened with real fruit, regionally sourced honey, and organic cane sugar, each Devil’s Foot soda has 18 grams or less of sugar per can. A member of Conservation Alliance, Devil’s Foot is committed to creating sustainable solutions for every step of the production process, including re-homing the byproducts of the soda-making process, as well as collaborative local sourcing and supporting community-oriented non-profits.

