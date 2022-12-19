Dingle Distillery Debuts New Single Malt Whiskey in the U.S.

SAN FRANSISCO, Calif.— After years in the making, Dingle Distilleryis proud to announce the U.S. debut of its highly anticipated launch of Dingle Single Malt Whiskey, its first core expression. Comprised of malt whiskey that has been matured in ex-Bourbon (39%), and PX Sherry Casks (61%), for six – seven years, the Dingle Distillery is one of the few Irish Distilleries to produce a core single malt created entirely from its own spirit.

“Quality has always been at the heart of our DNA at Dingle Distillery, and that remains the case with our Dingle Single Malt launch,” says Elliot Hughes, Managing Director at Dingle Distillery. “We are one of few distilleries in Ireland solely producing our own spirit – we don’t buy from or sell to other distilleries, and this exceptional quality is evident with the launch of our first core spirit.”

A triple distilled, non-chill filtered whiskey bottled at 46.3% ABV, Dingle Master Distiller, Graham Coult, used first fill only casks to produce a richer flavor, while the sweetness from the Sherry casks helped to get the flavor in quickly, producing a full-bodied spirit. The Master Distiller Tasting notes are as follows:

“A flavor profile including apples, caramel, and raisins. On the nose, Dingle Single Malt Whiskey offers a combination of lime zest and mint, while the finish delivers a honey sweetness and mixed spice aftertaste. “

An initial run of 50,000 bottles of Dingle Single Malt Whiskey has been produced for domestic and export markets, with an ambition to produce 100,000 bottles per year by the end of 2023. Imported by Hotaling & Co. the Dingle Single Malt Whiskey is available in 15 markets as well as online via Reservebar.com, with an SRP of $100 per 750ml bottle.

About Dingle Distillery

Dingle Distillery has rekindled the tradition of independent distilling in Ireland. Two hundred years ago, Ireland had over a hundred officially recognized distilleries; by the turn of this century there were two. When Dingle Distillery launched in 2012, it was the first purpose-built privately-owned distillery to open in over 150 years in Ireland, it represented a milestone in the history of distilling in Ireland. Dingle Distillery is the only distillery in Ireland at present that exclusively produces and bottles its own whiskey. The Dingle Whiskey Distillery is not in the business of creating megabrands, the approach is essentially artisan. It sources its grain from over 50 farms across Ireland to help ensure consistency in distillation and is one of only 2 distilleries in Ireland at present that uses timber wash-backs and fermentation tank. Dingle Distillery casks into over 20 cask types. The unique Dingle Whiskey continually matures in the mild, moist climate of Ireland’s South-West coast and the first spirits are bottled into a magnificent single malt whiskey. In addition to Dingle Whisky, you can also enjoy the fruits of their labor in the form of Dingle Original Gin and Dingle Artisan Vodka.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., based in San Francisco, is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education, and hospitality, Hotaling & Co unites both people and brands of unmatched character and quality. Our dedication to artisanal spirits – first started 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company – heralded the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey. We carry on that pioneering legacy with the name Hotaling & Co as a nod to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush to quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and establish himself a legend in San Francisco drinking culture.

Today, Hotaling & Co carries on this tradition of artisanal spirit excellence, building a family of likeminded spirits that share our passion for craft and care. Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Severo Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more.

For More Information:

https://dingledistillery.ie/