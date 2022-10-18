Firefly Distillery Releases New Moonshine Flavor For First Time in Nearly a Decade

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C.— Firefly Distillery, Charleston’s most visited distillery, is celebrating the release of a brand new moonshine flavor by hosting a Porch Punch Party from 12 – 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 22. The new Fruit Punch Moonshine will officially make its debut for the party and is bursting with flavors including cherry, strawberry, and citrus, coming in at 42 proof.

The last time Firefly Distillery released a new moonshine flavor was in 2013, so this Fruit Punch addition brings its full list of moonshines to eleven. Joining the iconic moonshine flavors of Apple Pie, Caramel, Strawberry and more, the new Fruit Punch will be featured on the Distillery tasting menu and signature cocktail list. The release event will feature the new Porch Punch cocktail, with tastings available as part of the distillery tour. As the latest moonshine to be released from Firefly, the new product will be available for purchase at the Distillery with broader distribution coming next year.

“We’ve been developing this new flavor for a while and now that we’ve perfected it, it’s time for everyone to enjoy,” says Jay Macmurphy, head distiller at Firefly Distillery. “It’s reminiscent of that nostalgic fruit punch flavor we all know and love.”

Local food truck Lola’s Lumpia will be onsite serving food from 12 – 4 p.m. and visitors can enjoy the island tunes from Super Reggae Man, who will be playing live music on the Front Porch from 1 – 4 p.m.

As always at Firefly, guests are welcome to bring chairs, blankets, and pop-up tables to spread out on Firefly’s four-acre field. The Distillery offers games onsite including disc golf and cornhole for all to enjoy and dogs are welcome outside while on leash.

Firefly Distillery is located at 4201 Spruill Avenue and is currently open Monday through Saturday from 12 – 6 p.m. offering tastings and cocktails with live music and food trucks on Saturdays.

About Firefly Distillery

Firefly Distillery is the birthplace of the world’s first sweet tea vodka and produces thirty craft spirits at the 25,000 square foot distillery in North Charleston, SC. The most-visited distillery in the Charleston area, Firefly Distillery provides a unique experience for locals and visitors alike. Firefly is not only a working distillery, but a major concert venue for national touring acts. Visitors can experience the distillation process first hand, taste craft spirits and signature cocktails, and enjoy live music, food trucks, countless events and a gift shop. All Firefly Spirits are available for purchase, including exclusive specialty spirits and other locally made products.

https://www.fireflydistillery.com/