Honkaku Spirits Expands Shochu Portfolio

FUKUOKA, Japan— Following a launch year that exceeded expectations, importer Honkaku Spirits – which is devoted exclusively to koji-fermented spirits from Japan including Honkaku (authentic) Shochu, Ryukyu Awamori from Okinawa, and koji whiskey, only from family-run distilleries – is expanding its shochu portfolio, including adding another female toji (master brewer-distiller) as well as its first awamori.

Christopher Pellegrini, founder of Honkaku Spirits and author of The Shochu Handbook, says: “In our first year we expected our koji-fermented whiskey to be the easier sell; we were pleasantly surprised that the shochu actually won the race! From fine bars such as Bar Kumiko in Chicago, to Michelin starred restaurants such as River Café in Brooklyn, to discerning retailers such as Umami Mart in Oakland. The support has been amazing.”

Richard Driscoll, Executive Vice President of Winebow, the leading distributor of the Honkaku Spirits portfolio, adds: “Last year we set out to be a leading distributor of Japanese spirits, and our team dove right in. We’ve been gratified by the tremendous interest in this untapped and extremely interesting category, which is now trending upward.”

The new products to be imported are:

Jikuya White and Black Sweet Potato Shochu from Jikuya Distillery ­– Situated in the foothills of Mount Shibi (Satsuma, Kagoshima Prefecture), Jikuya Distillery (est. 1910) specializes in Satsuma Shochu, a designation for sweet potato shochu that are completely sourced and produced in Kagoshima, among other specifications. The 4th generation Master Brewer-Distiller, Ms. Maiko Jikuya, spent nearly 8 years studying and working in New York City before returning to Japan to begin her training as a shochu maker; she became the head brewer-distiller in 2011 and president of the company in 2016.

Jikuya White Sweet Potato Shochu (25% ABV); SRP: $45.99/750mL: Made from anno imo (sweet potato), this white koji shochu has obvious herbaceous and floral notes with hints of red berries and black tea. Best served with sparkling water or on the rocks.

Jikuya Black Sweet Potato Shochu (25% ABV); SRP: $45.99/750mL: Made from kogane sengan imo, this black koji shochu has stewed fruit, cherry bonbon, and earthy notes from front to back. Best served oyuwari (mixed 1:1 with hot water).

Yokka Koji Awamori from Chuko Distillery­– Located south of Naha City on the main island of Okinawa, Chuko Distillery (est. 1949) makes traditional Ryukyu Awamori – a World Trade Organization-protected geographical indication for 100% black koji rice fermentations brewed and distilled in Okinawa. The distillery uses traditional ceramic aging vessels they make in their pottery studio adjacent to the wooden aging warehouse.

Yokka Koji Awamori (43% ABV); SRP: $44.99/720mL: This rice-based spirit has a very long, four-day (“yokka” means “four” in Japanese) koji inoculation using the indigenous Okinawan strain of black koji. Distilled once in a stainless steel pot still and bottled at distillation proof, Yokka Koji is full-bodied with notes of pear, caramel, and grain. Try it on the rocks.

The balance of the Honkaku Spirits portfolio comprises:

The Honkaku Spirits portfolio is distributed predominantly by Winebow, a national leader in fine wine and spirits. These new selections are available for sale most of Winebow’s 15 states (CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, MD, MN, NJ, NY, PA, SC, WA, and WI), and will likely be picked up in Honkaku’s non-Winebow states, namely CO (Classic Beverage), LA (Uncorked), MA (Burke), MO and KS (Vintegrity), OK (Thirst), TN (Best Brands), and TX (Spec’s).

About Honkaku Spirits

Founded in 2020, Honkaku Spirits was the first portfolio devoted exclusively to koji-fermented spirits including Honkaku Shochu, Ryukyu Awamori from Okinawa, and koji whiskey from Japan. Working exclusively with family-run distilleries, Honkaku Spirits’ mission is to introduce the best traditional Japanese spirits to America. The company is led by Christopher Pellegrini, author of The Shochu Handbook, the first English language book about Japan’s indigenous spirits, and supported by ambassador Stephen Lyman, author of the James Beard Award-nominated Complete Guide to Japanese Drinks. Bruce Gearhart – formerly president of Bacchus Importers, one of the premier fine wine and craft spirits distributors based in the mid-Atlantic – is the Managing Director.

About Winebow

Winebow is a leading distributor that offers a dynamic portfolio of fine wine and spirits from around the world. Since 1980, the company has represented some of the most established properties in prominent growing areas, as well as a new generation of winemakers and distillers who are dedicated to innovation and quality. Winebow’s national distribution platform comprises 18 markets that cover 60 percent of the wine consumption in the U.S. With a commitment to exceptional service, Winebow strives to be the best partner to its customers and suppliers, and to inspire a passion for fine wine and spirits nationwide.

For More Information:

