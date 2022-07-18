Limestone Branch Distillery Announces 2022 Yellowstone Limited Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Limestone Branch Distillery Master Distiller Stephen Beam announced the upcoming release of 2022 Yellowstone Limited Edition Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Featuring a delicately balanced blend of 7-year, 15-year and 16-year aged bourbons hand-selected by Beam and aged in Marsala Superiore casks, the latest expression of Yellowstone Limited Edition will begin to be available in September with a suggested retail price of $99.99 per 750ml bottle.

Since 2015, Beam has produced a unique, limited-edition bourbon annually under the Yellowstone brand, which celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2022, along with its namesake national park. For this year’s Yellowstone Limited Edition, Beam selected Marsala Superiore casks to finish select barrels of 7-year-old-bourbon to provide unique tasting notes to complement the extra-aged bourbons comprising this year’s Limited Edition.

Marsala Superiore is a dry, sweet wine produced near the Italian city of Marsala in Sicily and aged at least two years. A fortified wine similar to Sherry, Marsala imparts tangy flavors of dried fruit and citrus and is often used in cooking or served as a dessert wine.

“I’ve been experimenting with different finishes for the Yellowstone Limited Edition bourbons, and I really fell in love with the impact the Marsala Superiore cask finish has on the overall taste profile of the bourbon,” said Beam. “Consumers can expect an aroma of dried apricots and honey with hints of tobacco; a body that contains dark-brown sugar notes, mixed with dried fruit, walnut and dates, with a hint of vanilla; followed by a lingering finish with hints of palm sugar and tamarind. It’s certain to become a new fan favorite.”

The 2022 Yellowstone Limited Edition Is bottled at 101 proof (50.5% ABV) and sold in custom-designed bottles featuring embossing, a high-end natural cork and a label featuring the 2022 Yellowstone Limited Edition emblem. Beginning in September, the full allocation of 10,000 cases (3 bottles per case) will be available at retail locations nationwide.

“We’ve had a lot to celebrate in 2022, including the launch of Yellowstone Family Recipe and the 150th anniversary of the Yellowstone brand,” said Caitlin Palmieri Jackson, brand manager for Limestone Branch Distillery. “Our 2022 Yellowstone Limited Edition expression is the latest achievement to celebrate this year as the brand family continues to grow, both in terms of overall popularity and varietals offered.”

About Limestone Branch Distillery

Stephen Beam and his brother Paul Beam opened Limestone Branch Distillery in 2011, with the goal of crafting the finest spirits in small batches. With a history of distilling on both sides of their family – Beam and Dant – the brothers are seventh-generation distillers. In 2015, they brought the Yellowstone brand back to the family. The distillery is now home to Yellowstone Select, Yellowstone Limited Edition, and Minor Case Rye Whiskey, as well as the newest addition, Bowling & Burch Gin.

