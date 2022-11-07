Log Still Distillery Arrives In Ohio

GETHSEMANE, Ky.— Kentucky-based Log Still Distillery is entering the Ohio market for the first time. In a partnership with Heidelberg Distributing, Monk’s Road Bourbon and Rattle & Snap Tennessee Whiskey will hit shelves statewide by the end of November.

Lynne Dant, Distiller and Chief Operating Officer at Log Still Distillery, is a University of Dayton Alumnus and has both chaired and been a member of the University’s School of Engineering Advisory Board for over a decade. Lynne Dant loves the Buckeye State and is eager to see her spirits distributed there.

“I’m so excited to have yet another reason to make return trips to visit the state I have such strong ties to and where numerous close friends and family members live,” said Dant. “Over countless years, I have been able to appreciate the many ‘faces’ of Ohio and the major cities that give the state its own uniqueness; now I can share something from my own family with this special state – some very fine bourbons.”

The Log Still Distillery campus itself is also home to The Amp Ampitheatre, event spaces, Homestead Bed & Breakfast, and Poplar Cottage Rentals. After becoming fully operational in September 2022, the Gethsemane distillery will produce 22,000 barrels per year.

Product Details

Monk’s Road Fifth District Series Bourbon: A 6-year-old Single Barrel Bourbon. Bold and brash right out of the gate with a twinge of clove, nutmeg, and allspice. It follows with hints of coconut, apple, vanilla, and caramel and a firm mouthfeel of considerable maturity. $79.99 SRP. 50% alc/vol – 100 PROOF.

Rattle & Snap 4-Year Tennessee Select Straight Whiskey: Classic sour mash aged to perfection over four years, allowing notes of vanilla, nutmeg, and spice to come to fruition for a long-lasting, sweet finish. $36.99 SRP. 47% alc/vol – 94 PROOF.

Monk’s Road Wheated Bourbon: This 4-year-old Wheated Bourbon is light and smooth. Using wheat as the predominant secondary grain, Monk’s Road Wheated is a sweet and smooth product that’s approachable and balanced. Notes of vanilla and cinnamon spice marry with the dried cherry to create an approachable, warm sipper. This bourbon will take you back to the comforts of your home, where you can enjoy it as the casual back porch sipper or in your favorite cocktail. MSRP $42.99 SRP. 47% alc/vol – 94 PROOF

About Log Still Distillery

Log Still Distillery is bringing bourbon back to Gethsemane. Guided by Wally Dant and cousins Lynne and Charles Dant, Log Still is re-built on old family distillery land and reimagined to create a unique bourbon and family destination. Each bottle is filled with respect while honoring the history of bourbon at our “old” DSP-KY-47. Ever mindful that faith, family, community, and bourbon pave the way for future generations. Featured products include Monk’s Road line of Kentucky bourbons and gins and Rattle & Snap line of Tennessee whiskeys.

For More Information:

https://www.logstilldistillery.com