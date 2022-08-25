Next from Hard Rock International: Hard Rock Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails

HOLLYWOOD, Fla.— Hard Rock International (HRI) announces the launch of Hard Rock 10% ABV Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails, joining spirit-based Classic Hard Rock Cocktails and Hard Rock Hard Seltzers. Hard Rock Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails are for those seeking great taste on the run: the 19.2-ounce cans are filled to the rim with Hard Rock-inspired flavors, including their classic Hurricane and the ever-popular Long Island Iced Tea. Each 10% ABV, single serve, gluten-free 19.2-ounce can bears a suggested retail price of $2.99. The Hard Rock 10% ABV Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails are available for order now; early accounts include 7- Eleven, Yesway, and GPM Investments, LLC.

Kimberly Manna, the Senior Vice President of Retail and Licensing for Hard Rock International, says: “The introduction of our Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails, joining our Classic Cocktails and Hard Seltzers, offer our fan base another opportunity to experience Hard Rock’s expanding spirit-based ready to drink options.”

Tony Gaines, CEO of Stewart’s Enterprise Holdings, Inc. says: “Per Nielsen’s July ‘category winner’ reporting, malternatives are +47.8%, with FMBs up 19.7%. We had anticipated both trends and are delighted to launch our Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails in time for Labor Day, adding to our range of products that allows Hard Rock fans to celebrate anywhere, anytime, particularly as these new entrants are geared to the convenience sector.”

About Hard Rock

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 253 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine’s Best Employers for Diversity, a Top Employer for Women and the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. Hard Rock was also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power’s North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year in 2021. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida.

About Stewart’s Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

Stewart’s Enterprise Holdings, Inc., produces, markets, and sells Hard Rock 10% ABV Grab ’n’ Go Cocktails. In February 2021, Stewart’s Enterprise Holdings, Inc. launched Stewart’s Spiked Soda Seltzer, leveraging Stewart’s Sodas’ celebrated taste, rich history, and brand loyalty. In July 2021, under multi-national license, SEHI launched Hard Rock Hard Seltzer, capitalizing on the lore and fame of the Hard Rock brand, which was founded 50 years ago and is today one of the world’s most iconic brands. In April 2022, the company launched Hard Rock Expert Cocktails — spirit-based readyto drink cocktails comprising the best loved classics – in North America, Europe, and Asia. In May 2022 the company launched full-flavored Stewart’s Spiked Sodas; and in July Bounce Back, the first post-social replenishment drink, joined the global portfolio. Under the leadership of Chairman Barrie Clapham and CEO Tony Gaines, the organization’s leadership team alone benefits from more than 150 years of combined beverage experience.

For More Information:

https://hardrockcocktails.com/grab-n-go/