Procera Gin Expands Portfolio

NAIROBI, Kenya— African-distilled Procera Gin has expanded its celebration of the terroir of Africa with the release of two new expressions from the 2021 Juniper harvest. Procera Red Dot and Procera Green Dot join the highly decorated Procera Blue Dot – all distilled from fresh, never dried juniper berries.

Procera Red Dot (51% ABV) is a powerful, bold gin that possesses extraordinary spiciness and complex flavor. In addition to many of the same botanicals used in Blue Dot, Red Dot features locust bean, alligator pepper and ashanti pepper from Nigeria and elephant pepper, oyster shells, myrrh and seaweed from Kenya. “Red Dot was designed with cocktails in mind,” said Guy Brennan, Procera Founder. “It has incredible intensity that holds its own against other flavors in classic cocktails like the Negroni, Red Snapper and Martinez.”

Procera Green Dot (47% ABV) was designed to take juniper terroir to its absolute limit. Distilled only from botanicals that hail from the juniper tree, Green Dot is the liquid personification of Juniperus Procera. Green Dot is crafted only from juniper berries, foliage and toasted wood to create three distinctive and balanced notes and a creamy and buttery palate. “Green Dot is our most versatile gin and is effortlessly suited for a myriad of drink styles,” said Brennan.

Founded in 2018, Procera Gins are crafted from a sugar cane base and gets their distinctive flavor (and name) from Juniperus Procera — a juniper variety that is indigenous to the equatorial highlands of Kenya. The Procera tree only grows at altitudes higher than one mile above sea level, helping its berries to develop distinctive nutty and savory characteristics. This in turn makes Procera ideal as a high-end sipping gin or for use in classic, spirit-focused cocktails.

Procera Red Dot Facts:

Nose: Explosively expressive and opulent with a distinct peppery character set against a powerful backdrop of juniper.

Taste: Savory umami bass-notes and fresh citrus top-notes compliment an aromatic burst.

ABV: 51% / 102 proof

SRP: $99.50 (750ml)

Procera Green Dot Facts:

Nose: Earthy, delicate and woody in style with subtle notes of pine forest combined with deep, intense, core aromas of green juniper.

Palate: Complex yet understated at first; initial flavors of juniper, herbs and stone fruit are revealed on a layered and mouth-filling journey. Earthy, green and umami on the finish, which lingers and evolves for several minutes on a harmonious and savory palate.

ABV: 47% / 94 proof

SRP: $119.50

In the United States, Procera Gins are available at retailers in New York and Massachusetts and online through Mash & Grape.

About Procera Gin

Procera Gin was created to bring the very best of Africa to the world. Proudly distilled in Nairobi, Kenya, Procera’s flagship Blue Dot is an award-winning blend of a dozen botanicals all sourced from the African continent. Procera is committed to sustainable business practices through the use of recyclable materials, efforts to reforest the Kenyan highlands, and support of local farmers and artisans.

