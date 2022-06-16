Rock N Roll Tequila Triples Its Distribution in the U.S. With 32 New Markets

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.— Rock N Roll Tequila announced the expansion of its award-winning tequila’s distribution to 32 new states with distribution partners SGWS, RNDC, Martignetti Distributing, and Athens Distribution. A massive expansion taking them from 13 up to 45 U.S. markets launching this summer.

“Rock N Roll Tequila has experienced outstanding growth since we acquired the brand and hit the restart button four years ago,” said Chris Ferrone, COO of Rock N Roll Tequila. “We knew if we put incredible tequila in this iconic bottle, nothing could stop us. We have achieved triple-digit annual growth since 2018 while focusing on growing the brand organically and ensuring high production quality. We are so excited for the Summer of 2022 and beyond as we introduce 32 new markets to the brand.”

Rock N Roll Tequila is launching in most open states by July 1st, 2022 and before the end of August for all control states.

Known for its signature guitar-shaped bottles, Rock N Roll Tequila has created a line of tequilas made from 100% fully-matured Blue Weber Agave from the Highlands of Jalisco, crafted by the masterful hands of Casa Aceves, a third-generation family of tequila producers.

“We have the hardest working team in the industry,” said Tyler Fleming, CEO of Rock N Roll Tequila. “We could not be more proud of what they continue to accomplish with Chris leading the charge. Our vision of bringing our amazing tequila across the U.S. and beyond is becoming a reality.”

With five bold tequila expressions including a Cristalino Reposado, Cristalino Añejo, and Platinum, plus the first premium Mango and Strawberry flavored tequilas, the brand is now distributed in 45 U.S. markets by the following distributors:

SGWS:

Alabama, Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, Washington DC, West Virginia, Wyoming

RNDC:

Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas

Martignetti:

Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont

Slocum & Sons:

Connecticut

Fedway:

New Jersey

Mancini Beverage:

Rhode Island

Badger Distribution:

Wisconsin

Savannah Distribution:

Georgia

Athens Distribution:

Tennessee

About Rock N Roll Tequila

Rock N Roll Tequila’s story began years ago, but when the Foxx Group acquired a majority interest in 2017, it was brought to the main stage of the U.S. market. Chairman of the board, Kevin Foxx, brought on legendary Hall of Fame football legends Bob Stoops and Dan Marino as partners, along with the Foxx family and friends, and they decided to rebel against traditional standards and opt for a tasting experience unlike any brand on the market.

Along with Master Distiller, Jose Aceves, a third-generation tequila producer known for creating some of the smoothest, purest Blue Weber Agave Tequila on earth, they have created a lineup of five award-winning tequilas, including their Cristalino Reposado, Cristalino Añejo, and Platinum, plus the first premium Mango and Strawberry flavored tequilas on the market.

For More Information:

https://rocknrolltequila.com