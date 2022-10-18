Spirits: 8 New Fall RTD Cocktail Releases

As the colors start to change and the weather gets cooler, many RTD cocktail brands and distilleries are starting to lean into autumnal-inspired flavors. Check out this gallery for the newest releases from brands like Golden Rule, CHIDO and Misunderstood Whiskey Co.

Olmeca Altos

Tequila brand Olmeca Altos splashed into the RTD cocktail set with its Margarita Classic Lime. The new offering (15% ABV) is crafted with Olmeca Altos Plata Tequila, lime flavor, triple sec and agave syrup. Olmeca Altos Margarita Classic Lime is available online for $19.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit olmecaaltos.com.

Golden Rule Spirits

San Francisco-based Golden Rule Spirits expanded its cocktail lineup with The Espresso Martini. The drink (24% ABV) features vodka, Equator Coffees Tiger Walk Espresso, cinnamon, vanilla liquer and chicory root. Golden Rule Espresso Martini is available at select retailers in California and Georgia and online via Reserve Bar for $19.99 per 4-pack of 100ml cans. For more information, visit goldenrulespirits.com.

CHIDO

Just in time for the Halloween season, CHIDO brought back its Pumpkin Spice Latte cocktail. The LTO features Blanco Tequila and 100% Arabica coffee. Each 12 oz. can (5% ABV) boasts 50mg of caffeine. CHIDO Pumpkin Spice Latte is available via Drizly for $33.60 per four 4-packs. For more information, visit drinkchido.com.

VMC

Boxing star Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez launched his own range of tequila-based RTD cocktails named VMC (Viva Mexico Cabrones). Available in three varieties – Jamaica, Paloma and Margarita – the drinks come in 355ml cans and have 6% ABV.

Sunday’s Finest

On the heels of its sold-out run of the Gold Fashioned 2021 Blend, Sunday’s Finest rolled out its Gold Fashioned 2022 Blend this month. This year’s blend features a split-base of three whiskey blends: a 15-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon, a Nine-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon and a 6-Year Indiana Straight Rye. Sunday’s Finest Gold Fashioned 2022 Blend is available online and at select retailers. For more information, visit sundaysfinest.com.

Misunderstood Whiskey Co.

Misunderstood brought the first ready-to-drink dairy-free hard oat nog to store shelves this fall. The limited release features Misunderstood’s Ginger Spiced Whiskey and oat milk. Misunderstood Oat Nog is available at select liquor stores in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Texas and South Carolina for $23.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit misunderstoodwhiskey.com.

Suntide

Family-owned and operated beverage company Suntide announced the launch of its signature canned mimosas. Available in two varieties – Classic and Peach – each 12 oz. can is formulated with 100% juice and sparkling California wine. Suntide Mimosas are available at select liquor stores across San Diego, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Rhode Island. For more information, visit drinksuntide.com.

Owl’s Brew

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Owl’s Brew’s Partea Pack is going pink with its packaging. In partnership with the Keep A Breast Foundation, Owl’s Brew will donate $1 for every tag of #DrinkWiseDrinkPink. The limited-edition packaging on the Partea Pack will also feature a QR code for consumers to download the Keep A Breast app. For more information, visit theowlsbrew.com.