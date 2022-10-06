Suntide Launches Ready-to-Drink Mimosas

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— Suntide, a family-owned and operated beverage company, announced the launch of its signature canned, ready-to-drink mimosas made with all-natural, simple ingredients – and no hard-to-pronounce ingredients, mysterious additives or preservatives. Offered in Classic and Peach varieties, each portable 12-ounce can of Suntide is crafted with 100% real juice and sparkling California wine, delivering a refreshing, California-cool vibe with each sip.

While the ingredient and nutrition label may be simple, Suntide’s flavor is anything but bland. The canned mimosa (5.5% ABV) boasts bold and bright flavors with a memorable taste. With a perfectly portable and convenient package, Suntide breaks the mimosa out of just brunch time and allows the tangy spirit to be packed along for sunset celebrations, backyard barbecues and holiday parties of any kind.

“As we created Suntide, taste and quality were our top priorities,” said Lyda Hanson, founder and CEO of Suntide. “We were especially cognizant when choosing ingredients not to add anything artificial that would compromise the authentic, delightful flavor of the well-loved mimosa.”

In 2021, premixed cocktails, including spirits-based RTDs, were the fastest growing spirits category in both revenue and volume. As the number of consumers seeking ready-to-drink cocktails continues to skyrocket, Suntide is meeting the demand and offering a new craveable taste separate from the crowded seltzer space.

“As a family-founded business, Suntide represents much more to us than a canned cocktail brand,” said Spencer Hanson, COO of Suntide. “We put a great amount of time, thought and intention into creating a high-quality product for people to enjoy while doing what they love most, like camping, tailgating, surfing, boating and connecting with loved ones. For us, Suntide is all about toasting to life’s greatest moments.”

Suntide Mimosas are available for purchase at select liquor stores across San Diego, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Rhode Island, with additional markets to be added in the coming months.

About Suntide

